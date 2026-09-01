Times Square Stabbing Leaves One Dead Before Police Shoot Suspect

A woman stabbed two strangers in Times Square, one of New York City’s busiest areas, before dying after being shot by police.

A 32-year-old woman died and a 68-year-old man was injured after Pamela Cisneros, 49, stabbed them in Times Square, according to EFE.

Why it matters: The attack occurred in broad daylight in an area visited by thousands of tourists and ended with police using lethal force to stop the assailant.

Times Square Stabbing Unfolded in Just 20 Seconds

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Cisneros pulled two knives from a supermarket bag at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Within about 20 seconds, she stabbed the 68-year-old man in the abdomen and then attacked the 32-year-old woman.

The victims: The woman died at the hospital, while the man remained hospitalized in stable condition.

Police believe the attack was “random.” Authorities have not reported any previous relationship between Pamela Cisneros and the victims.