Times Square Stabbing Leaves One Dead Before Police Shoot Suspect
Posted on09/01/26 at 14:05
A woman stabbed two strangers in Times Square, one of New York City’s busiest areas, before dying after being shot by police.
A 32-year-old woman died and a 68-year-old man was injured after Pamela Cisneros, 49, stabbed them in Times Square, according to EFE.
- Why it matters: The attack occurred in broad daylight in an area visited by thousands of tourists and ended with police using lethal force to stop the assailant.
Times Square Stabbing Unfolded in Just 20 Seconds
New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Cisneros pulled two knives from a supermarket bag at approximately 4:30 p.m.
Within about 20 seconds, she stabbed the 68-year-old man in the abdomen and then attacked the 32-year-old woman.
- The victims: The woman died at the hospital, while the man remained hospitalized in stable condition.
Police believe the attack was “random.” Authorities have not reported any previous relationship between Pamela Cisneros and the victims.
Police Tried to Stop Her Before Shooting
After the stabbing, Cisneros ran toward a police station in Times Square near 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue.
For approximately four minutes, several officers attempted to persuade her to drop the knives, according to Tisch’s account.
NYPD shoots, kills knife-wielding woman who stabbed two people, one fatally, in Times Square https://t.co/mMi9YVL9j9 pic.twitter.com/F8xJe6goHm
— New York Post (@nypost) September 1, 2026
“I’m not going to drop anything. I’d rather kill them both. I’ll kill them!” Cisneros said, according to the police commissioner.
- The response: Officers initially used Tasers but were unable to stop her.
When Pamela Cisneros advanced toward the officers while holding the knives, police fired their service weapons. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.
Investigators Find No Signs of Terrorism
Tisch said authorities have no reason to consider the incident an act of terrorism.
- Police had records of incidents involving Pamela Cisneros’s mental health in 2018 and 2019, although she had no previous arrests.
- Mayor Zohran Mamdani thanked the police for their response and said the officers prevented “a horrible attack from getting even worse.”
The investigation into the Times Square attack remains ongoing.
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