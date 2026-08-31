DeKalb County Schools Survey Families on Student Screen Time

Student Screen Time Survey Closes September 11

Families Can Share Their Opinions

DeKalb Reviews Technology Use

The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) in Georgia has launched a survey to gather feedback from families and community members about the amount of time students spend using electronic devices in class.

The survey will be available from August 31 through September 11, 2026, and seeks to evaluate how students use district-provided Chromebooks, laptops, and tablets.

The initiative examines not only how much time students spend in front of screens but also whether that use is balanced, developmentally appropriate, and genuinely necessary for learning.

The district acknowledges that technology plays a crucial role in education but wants to establish guidelines for using it without allowing electronic devices to become the permanent focus of the school day.

DeKalb Asks Families to Evaluate Student Screen Time

For the survey, DCSD defines screen time as the time students spend using district-provided electronic devices for educational purposes during school hours.

This includes accessing digital educational materials, completing assignments, practicing skills, researching information, creating content, collaborating with peers, and demonstrating learning through technological tools.

The survey will help the district understand how families and community members perceive both the amount and relevance of the time students spend using these devices in class.

Using the responses, the district aims to develop guidelines for a more balanced and intentional use of school-provided technology in the classroom.