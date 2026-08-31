DeKalb County Schools Survey Families on Student Screen Time
Posted on08/31/26 at 11:00
- Student Screen Time Survey Closes September 11
- Families Can Share Their Opinions
- DeKalb Reviews Technology Use
The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) in Georgia has launched a survey to gather feedback from families and community members about the amount of time students spend using electronic devices in class.
The survey will be available from August 31 through September 11, 2026, and seeks to evaluate how students use district-provided Chromebooks, laptops, and tablets.
The initiative examines not only how much time students spend in front of screens but also whether that use is balanced, developmentally appropriate, and genuinely necessary for learning.
The district acknowledges that technology plays a crucial role in education but wants to establish guidelines for using it without allowing electronic devices to become the permanent focus of the school day.
DeKalb Asks Families to Evaluate Student Screen Time
For the survey, DCSD defines screen time as the time students spend using district-provided electronic devices for educational purposes during school hours.
This includes accessing digital educational materials, completing assignments, practicing skills, researching information, creating content, collaborating with peers, and demonstrating learning through technological tools.
The survey will help the district understand how families and community members perceive both the amount and relevance of the time students spend using these devices in class.
Using the responses, the district aims to develop guidelines for a more balanced and intentional use of school-provided technology in the classroom.
District Seeks a Clear Educational Purpose for Technology
The student screen time survey is part of DCSD’s efforts to create healthy and productive educational environments while examining the role digital tools should play in daily learning.
The district recognizes that computers and tablets can be valuable for teaching, research, encouraging creativity, and facilitating collaboration among students both within and beyond specific activities.
However, it also suggests that these tools provide the greatest value when they serve a specific educational purpose rather than simply keeping students connected to a screen.
In its statement, the district explains: “While digital devices can provide valuable tools for teaching, research, creativity, and collaboration, the district recognizes that technology is more effective when it serves a clear educational purpose.”
DeKalb Links Survey to Cellphone-Free Classroom Initiative
The new survey is also connected to Disconnect to Reconnect, an initiative DCSD launched in 2024 to reduce distractions caused by cellphones during school hours.
The program aims to create cellphone-free environments during the school day so students can focus and participate fully in classroom activities.
The distinction is important: The current survey does not address the personal use of cellphones but specifically focuses on the technological equipment provided by the district for academic activities.
In this way, DCSD seeks to combine two objectives: reducing distractions associated with personal devices and determining how to use the digital tools involved in the educational process responsibly.
Families Have Until September 11 to Share Their Opinions
The DeKalb County School District is directly inviting families and community members to participate and provide honest feedback about students’ experiences with technology.
According to DCSD, “each response will help the district better understand stakeholders’ perspectives and support its ongoing efforts to ensure that technology enhances learning while maintaining a balanced experience in the classroom.”
The survey will remain open from Monday, August 31, through Friday, September 11, giving parents, relatives, and community members almost two weeks to participate.
Those who wish to respond can access the DeKalb County School District’s Student Screen Time Survey directly at:
Participate in the DCSD survey here: Student Screen Time Survey.
The collected responses will help guide the district’s future decisions regarding the use of Chromebooks, laptops, and tablets in class and its efforts to balance technology, learning, and student participation.
How Can Families Evaluate Their Children’s Screen Time?
Before responding to the survey, families can observe for several days how their children use school devices and distinguish between productive learning time and use without a clear objective.
Some points to consider are:
- Ask what they are doing: Find out whether the device is being used for research, completing assignments, practicing skills, or collaborating with other students.
- Watch for signs of fatigue: Pay attention to eye strain, difficulty concentrating, or a frequent need to step away from the screen.
- Evaluate the balance: Consider whether the school day also includes activities such as reading, writing, conversation, movement, and working without devices.
- Talk to students: Ask them directly whether they feel they use computers too much or believe digital tools make learning easier.
- Share specific examples: When completing the survey, explaining particular positive experiences or concerns can be more useful than simply saying there is “too much” or “too little” screen time.
The key: Not all screen time is equal. DCSD itself seeks to determine whether technology is being used in a balanced, intentional, and developmentally appropriate way for students.
Families have until September 11 to share their experiences and help the district determine how educational technology should be used in classrooms.
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SOURCE: DeKalb County School District (DCSD), press release «DeKalb County School District Seeks Feedback on Student Screen Time»