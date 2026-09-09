Hispanic Heritage Month 2026: 70 Million Latinos Shape the US

More than 70 million Hispanics live in the United States, representing 21% of the population and driving economic and cultural growth.

More than 70.1 million Hispanics live in the United States today, forming a community that continues to grow in population and business ownership while preserving a cultural influence rooted in centuries of history. Why it matters: Hispanics represent approximately 21% of the population, and their expanding demographic and economic influence is helping shape the country’s present and future. US Hispanic Population Surpasses 70 Million and Continues Growing The scale of the change becomes clear when looking back just 15 years: The 2010 Census counted 50.5 million Hispanics, nearly 20 million fewer than today. This growth extends beyond California, Texas, and Florida. Sixteen states now have at least one million Hispanic residents, according to the latest Census Bureau estimates. The fact: The Hispanic population has a median age of 31.1 years, reflecting a relatively young community whose influence will continue expanding. Nearly 500,000 Businesses Demonstrate Growing Latino Economic Power Economic influence can also be measured through business ownership. Census Bureau data show approximately 496,000 Hispanic-owned companies with employees, generating about $730.3 billion in revenue.

In addition, approximately 5.3 million Hispanics operate their own businesses without employees, demonstrating the importance of millions of entrepreneurs to the US economy. Homeownership is also increasing: Hispanic homeowner households reached a record 10.2 million in 2025, although substantial barriers to purchasing homes remain. In numbers: The number of Hispanic homeowner households increased by approximately 441,000 during 2025, although the homeownership rate declined to 48.5%. Latino Influence in the US Began Centuries Before the Celebration The history represented by Hispanic Heritage Month began long before today’s demographic figures. The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Latino notes that the Latino presence in the territory now forming the United States extends back centuries. Wars and territorial changes also transformed communities already living on those lands into part of the United States. The legacy: This influence encompasses language, the arts, civil rights, labor, military service, and community traditions. San Antonio provides a current example. Its 2026 programming includes El Grito and mariachi, along with activities highlighting the stories of Tejanos and migrant workers, according to Texas Public Radio.