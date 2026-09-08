Latino Festivals Return to Chicago as Fear of ICE Threatens Attendance

Latino festivals return to Chicago

Mexican Independence Day Parade remains scheduled

Fear of ICE operations persists

Chicago enters September with the return of some of its largest Latino festivals, but in Little Village and Pilsen, the celebrations coexist with a concern that is difficult to ignore: immigration enforcement operations.

The Mexican Independence Day Parade on 26th Street is confirmed for Sunday, September 13, despite concerns about ICE already affecting attendance at previous events.

The celebration marks its 55th year and will take place in Little Village under the slogan “Unidos Cabalgamos, Más Fuertes Que Nunca” (“United We Ride, Stronger Than Ever”) at a particularly sensitive time for local merchants and families.

Attendance will also carry economic consequences: Restaurants, vendors, and small businesses depend on these celebrations to generate income before winter reduces commercial activity.

Chicago’s Mexican Parade Moves Forward Despite Fear of ICE

The Little Village Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the parade from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m., beginning at Albany Avenue and 26th Street and continuing to Kostner Avenue.

In previous years, the celebration has attracted more than 400,000 spectators and participants, transforming the commercial corridor into one of the centers of Chicago’s Mexican community.