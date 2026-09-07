ICE Breaks Arrest Record as Thousands Detained Without Criminal Histories
Posted on09/07/26 at 11:22
President Donald Trump’s administration is expanding the scope of its immigration operations, with new arrests including thousands of immigrants without criminal histories, according to data cited by La Opinión.
According to the report, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made more than 50,000 arrests in both July and August, setting records for two consecutive months during Trump’s second term.
Data obtained by the Deportation Data Project show that 55% of those arrested had no prior contact with law enforcement.
Another 24% had faced charges but were never convicted, figures that are fueling debate over who is being targeted by the government’s immigration crackdown.
ICE Detentions Reach Immigrants With Pending Cases
The expansion of ICE operations is also affecting people already known to authorities because of pending asylum requests, applications to adjust their immigration status, or ongoing cases in immigration court.
Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a principal researcher at the American Immigration Council, said the strategy is no longer focused exclusively on people with criminal histories.
“This shows that the Trump administration is expanding its mass deportation operations,” he told The Hill, noting that authorities are targeting people who do not pose a threat to public safety.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), however, claims on X that 70% of those arrested by ICE have criminal histories.
Reichlin-Melnick challenged that figure and said the agency’s own published data have not supported the claim since May 2025.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has defended the broader immigration policy.
“I don’t care if they have a criminal history or not,” he said, explaining that the government intends to locate and deport people who entered the country illegally.
Border policy chief Tom Homan also acknowledged that approximately half of those detained are not criminals.
Airports and Immigration Courts Become Part of the Strategy
ICE arrives at airports, but long lines continue – PHOTO: EFE
The increase in arrests involves a combination of tactics, including street operations, immigration checks at airports, and detentions connected to court appearances.
David Bier, director of immigration studies at the Cato Institute, said additional resources and overtime pay have enabled authorities to expand their operations.
“For the first time, all the different tactics are being combined,” he explained.
According to Bier, the number of immigrants detained without a final removal order has also increased.
These individuals can remain in custody while continuing to contest their immigration cases.
Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal accused the government of pursuing a less visible strategy following criticism of highly publicized raids during Kristi Noem’s administration.
Republicans Express Concern About ICE Operations
Criticism of the immigration strategy is not limited to Democrats. Some Republican lawmakers have also called for greater consideration in certain cases.
Florida Representative Maria Elvira Salazar questioned whether immigration operations should treat workers and people considered dangerous in the same manner.
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“I’ve been telling the administration not to confuse the gang member with the gardener, the nanny with the drug trafficker,” she said.
Representative Mario Díaz-Balart also supported border enforcement but described some of the measures taken as “excessive.”
Salazar also emphasized the economic role of immigrants without criminal histories who have worked for years in sectors including construction, agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, and hospitality.
“They are necessary, and we need them for the economy,” she said.
ICE Arrest Record Fuels New Debate
The rise in detentions is prompting debate inside and outside Congress over how far the Trump administration’s deportation policy should extend.
The new data also draw attention to immigrants who have no criminal convictions or whose immigration cases remain pending in the United States.
While the administration defends broader enforcement of immigration laws, the figures cited by La Opinión show that a considerable share of those detained had no previous contact with law enforcement.
The debate now centers on whether the immigration crackdown should prioritize people considered threats to public safety or extend to any immigrant the government considers eligible for deportation.