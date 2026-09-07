ICE Breaks Arrest Record as Thousands Detained Without Criminal Histories

President Donald Trump’s administration is expanding the scope of its immigration operations, with new arrests including thousands of immigrants without criminal histories, according to data cited by La Opinión.

According to the report, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made more than 50,000 arrests in both July and August, setting records for two consecutive months during Trump’s second term.

Data obtained by the Deportation Data Project show that 55% of those arrested had no prior contact with law enforcement.

Another 24% had faced charges but were never convicted, figures that are fueling debate over who is being targeted by the government’s immigration crackdown.

ICE Detentions Reach Immigrants With Pending Cases

The expansion of ICE operations is also affecting people already known to authorities because of pending asylum requests, applications to adjust their immigration status, or ongoing cases in immigration court.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a principal researcher at the American Immigration Council, said the strategy is no longer focused exclusively on people with criminal histories.

“This shows that the Trump administration is expanding its mass deportation operations,” he told The Hill, noting that authorities are targeting people who do not pose a threat to public safety.