White House Turns Deportations Into Arcade Game: Entertainment or Propaganda?

Arcade.gov transforms Trump administration policies into retro-style video games, prompting debate over whether innovative communication can trivialize decisions affecting migrants.

In “Rio Run,” players patrol the Rio Grande, chase people attempting to cross the border, and finish the game with a deportation counter.

Why it matters: The experience is part of Arcade.gov, an official White House website that transforms real public policies into digital entertainment.

Arcade.gov Video Game Turns Deportations Into Points

The White House launched Arcade with five video games inspired by classic titles, according to EFE.

“Rio Run” uses mechanics similar to those of “Snake.”

The objective is to patrol the border and stop people who appear to be attempting to cross it.

At the end of the game, those people are counted as deported, turning one of Trump’s most controversial policies into a game mechanic.

The fact: Arcade is hosted on an official government website, not an election campaign platform.

Arcade is hosted on an official government website, not an election campaign platform. The strategy: The White House seeks to present the president’s agenda through interactive formats capable of attracting new audiences.

The initiative of the deportations arcade game can be described as gamification: the use of elements commonly found in video games, such as objectives and scores, to present a message or activity.