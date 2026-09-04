White House Turns Deportations Into Arcade Game: Entertainment or Propaganda?
Posted on09/04/26 at 13:00
Arcade.gov transforms Trump administration policies into retro-style video games, prompting debate over whether innovative communication can trivialize decisions affecting migrants.
In “Rio Run,” players patrol the Rio Grande, chase people attempting to cross the border, and finish the game with a deportation counter.
- Why it matters: The experience is part of Arcade.gov, an official White House website that transforms real public policies into digital entertainment.
Arcade.gov Video Game Turns Deportations Into Points
https://t.co/qIR69AxSnm 👾 pic.twitter.com/5m04HXYHqg
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 3, 2026
The White House launched Arcade with five video games inspired by classic titles, according to EFE.
“Rio Run” uses mechanics similar to those of “Snake.”
The objective is to patrol the border and stop people who appear to be attempting to cross it.
At the end of the game, those people are counted as deported, turning one of Trump’s most controversial policies into a game mechanic.
- The fact: Arcade is hosted on an official government website, not an election campaign platform.
- The strategy: The White House seeks to present the president’s agenda through interactive formats capable of attracting new audiences.
The initiative of the deportations arcade game can be described as gamification: the use of elements commonly found in video games, such as objectives and scores, to present a message or activity.
“Build the Wall” Game Refers to an “Approaching Horde”
Immigration also takes center stage in “Build the Wall,” a game inspired by the mechanics of “Tetris.”
Players must arrange blocks to construct a wall and, according to the official description cited by EFE, protect the border from the “approaching horde.”
This language adds another dimension to the debate: Not only is immigration policy transformed into entertainment, but people crossing the border are also portrayed as a threat.
- The contrast: For the administration, Arcade offers a novel and accessible way to communicate Trump’s achievements.
- The controversy: Critics of this type of messaging argue that presenting deportations as an arcade game can reduce complex human experiences to points and rewards.
However, it cannot be assumed that immigrants generally share the same reaction.
The available material does not include specific testimony from migrants or border organizations.
Arcade.gov Also Promotes Health and Savings Policies
The strategy is not limited to immigration. Other games showcase the administration’s economic, food, and legislative initiatives.
“Supply Line” allows players to remove foods that do not meet the standards of “Make America Healthy Again,” while “Trump Savings Tycoon” promotes the so-called Trump Accounts.
“Flappy Bill” also appears on the website and features a bald eagle flying over the National Mall.
- The message: The White House told The Washington Examiner that it intends to bring Trump’s agenda into an interactive format and highlight its achievements.
- What’s next: Arcade.gov says a sixth video game will be available soon.
The underlying question extends beyond video games: Is this a new way to communicate public policy or a trivialization of decisions that directly affect individuals and families?
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SOURCE: EFE / The White House X