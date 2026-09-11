Supreme Court Blocks Missouri GOP Map, Costing Trump a House Seat

The state will most likely have to revert to a map that offers six potentially GOP-friendly districts, rather than the seven Republicans were seeking.

The U.S. Supreme Court once again blocked Missouri’s attempt to use a congressional map designed to increase Republican chances in the midterm elections on Thursday.

Why it matters: Although the dispute affects just one seat, every district can be crucial in the national battle for control of the House of Representatives.

Supreme Court Blocks Missouri GOP Electoral Map

POLITICS | 📌 The Supreme Court again rejects Missouri’s attempt to use the Republican electoral map https://t.co/6wlzSRITTi — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) September 11, 2026

The Supreme Court rejected the petition seeking to allow the new map to stand. The order came quickly, without explanation, and without any recorded dissenting votes.

This outcome means Missouri will likely have to use the previous map, in which Republicans could compete favorably in six districts rather than seven.

The difference: The disputed map sought to transform a currently Democratic district and expand the GOP’s chances of winning another seat in Washington.