DeSantis Opposes Trump’s $5,000 Checks, Warns of Debt and Inflation
Posted on09/11/26 at 17:25
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has come out against President Donald Trump’s proposal to give $5,000 checks to adult US citizens if Republicans retain control of the House of Representatives and the Senate after the midterm elections.
Trump introduced the proposal during the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas, where he called the potential payment the “Trump Dividend.”
“This is my promise: If Republicans win the House of Representatives and the Senate, both… due to our tremendous economic strength and success, I will issue a $5,000 dividend to every adult citizen in the United States,” the president said.
The only condition Trump mentioned was that the money would have to be spent within the United States.
DeSantis Warns About Inflation
However, the proposal does not have the support of every Republican.
DeSantis questioned the wisdom of injecting more than $1 trillion into the economy and warned that a measure of this magnitude could increase both the federal debt and inflation.
The Florida governor argued that Congress should focus on controlling public spending and making long-term fiscal decisions rather than adopting measures that, in his view, could offer immediate political benefits while creating more serious economic problems later.
How Much Would Trump’s $5,000 Checks Cost?
Providing $5,000 to every adult US citizen would require an estimated expenditure of approximately $1.3 trillion.
Trump did not initially explain every detail of how the program would be financed. The proposal would also require congressional approval before the government could begin distributing payments.
The president has linked the potential payments to the country’s economic strength and revenue generated by his trade policies.
Trump’s Checks Become a Midterm Election Issue
The proposal comes only weeks before crucial midterm elections that will help determine the future of the Trump administration’s agenda.
The president needs Republicans to retain control of both chambers of Congress to continue advancing that agenda during the second half of his term.
However, the cost of living, inflation, and broader economic conditions are among the primary political challenges facing Republicans before the elections.
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The $5,000 promise has opened another debate within the Republican Party: While Trump presents the proposed “dividend” as a way to share the country’s economic gains with Americans, Republican figures such as DeSantis warn that taxpayers could ultimately face a much higher cost.