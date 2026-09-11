DeSantis Opposes Trump’s $5,000 Checks, Warns of Debt and Inflation

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has come out against President Donald Trump’s proposal to give $5,000 checks to adult US citizens if Republicans retain control of the House of Representatives and the Senate after the midterm elections.

Trump introduced the proposal during the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas, where he called the potential payment the “Trump Dividend.”

“This is my promise: If Republicans win the House of Representatives and the Senate, both… due to our tremendous economic strength and success, I will issue a $5,000 dividend to every adult citizen in the United States,” the president said.

The only condition Trump mentioned was that the money would have to be spent within the United States.

DeSantis Warns About Inflation

However, the proposal does not have the support of every Republican.

DeSantis questioned the wisdom of injecting more than $1 trillion into the economy and warned that a measure of this magnitude could increase both the federal debt and inflation.

The Florida governor argued that Congress should focus on controlling public spending and making long-term fiscal decisions rather than adopting measures that, in his view, could offer immediate political benefits while creating more serious economic problems later.