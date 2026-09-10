Cilia Flores Seeks House Arrest in New York: What Can the Judge Decide?
Posted on09/10/26 at 15:00
Cilia Flores has requested permission to await trial under house arrest at a private residence in New York, citing cardiac problems that her defense says require treatment outside federal prison.
Her defense is offering armed surveillance, GPS monitoring, and monitored calls so Flores can receive cardiac treatment outside prison. Prosecutors oppose the request, and the judge has not authorized her release.
- Why it matters: The judge must determine whether the proposed conditions sufficiently reduce the risks associated with releasing her, but granting the request would not dismiss the charges against her.
Defense Offers 24-Hour Surveillance for Cilia Flores’ Release
According to EFE, Flores’ attorneys are proposing an extraordinary house-arrest arrangement that she would finance herself.
The proposal includes armed guards 24 hours a day, GPS monitoring, restricted visits, monitored calls, and the surrender of her passport.
- The conditions: The defense would also accept cameras, surprise inspections, and a requirement that Flores leave the residence only with authorization and an escort.
- The limit: The residence’s address remains confidential, and prosecutors oppose her release from prison.
Her attorneys say Flores, 69, requires complex cardiac treatment and that the detention center where she is being held does not provide adequate conditions for her recovery.
They also claim that she has lost more than 11 kilograms, lost two teeth, and sleeps only three to four hours a day.
Flores’ Alleged Mild Heart Attack Has Not Been Confirmed
The defense describes episodes of chest pain, arrhythmia, and breathing difficulties since Cilia Flores was detained.
The most serious episode allegedly occurred on July 29, when she experienced intense chest pressure and shortness of breath for approximately 30 minutes.
- What is known: Her attorneys believe she may have suffered a mild heart attack.
- What is unknown: The proposal itself acknowledges that this possibility has not been medically confirmed.
This distinction is important because the alleged deterioration of Cilia Flores’ health is one of the defense’s primary arguments for requesting a change in her detention conditions.
The proposed arrangement would even authorize guards to use force as a last resort to prevent a potential escape.
House Arrest Would Not Remove Flores From the Case
The drama of the Maduros in prison.
Cilia Flores wants to await trial in a New York home and receive cardiac treatment outside of prison. Her lawyers claim that she has lost over eleven kilograms, two teeth, and sleeps between three and four hours a day.
The most severe episode they report occurred on July 29: thirty minutes of intense chest pressure and a feeling of lack of oxygen. The defense believes she may have suffered a mild heart attack, although they acknowledge it has not been confirmed.
To achieve her release, they offer an extraordinary regime: armed guards 24 hours a day, GPS location, cameras, surprise inspections, surrendered passport, and monitored calls, except for conversations with her lawyers. She would only receive authorized visits and leave with permission and escort. The address of the residence remains reserved.
Maduro’s wife would even accept that the guards use force, as a last resort, to prevent an escape. The defense would cover the costs.
And there is a revealing detail: her lawyers invoke Maduro himself as a guarantee that she will remain in the United States. They say she wants to stay to support her husband, who would remain in prison.
Flores is asking to leave, receive treatment, and recover in a guarded house. The prosecution opposes it. The document does not include any authorization from the judge to release her.
— David Alandete (@alandete) September 10, 2026
House arrest would change where Flores remains while the judicial process continues, but it would not dismiss the charges or amount to an exoneration.
Flores and Nicolás Maduro have pleaded not guilty to charges related to drug trafficking and narcoterrorism. Prosecutors allege that they used their positions of power to facilitate cocaine trafficking into the United States.
- The dispute: Their defense teams are separately seeking dismissal of the charges through several arguments, including claims of immunity.
- Flores’ case: Her attorneys claim she has immunity because of her status as first lady.
The defense also cites Maduro’s continued detention as an argument against considering Flores a flight risk, claiming that she wants to remain in the United States to support her husband.
Flores’ potential release could provoke controversy among Venezuelans who view the proceedings as an opportunity for accountability.
Legally, however, a decision about her detention conditions would not determine her guilt or innocence.
November 17 Is Another Key Date in the Maduro-Flores Case
Federal Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein must still decide several significant issues before the case proceeds to trial.
- November 17: A hearing is scheduled on the motions seeking dismissal of the case.
- June 1, 2027: The trial is scheduled to begin.
Flores remains in custody in the meantime.
Cilia Flores’ request for house arrest concerns the conditions under which she would await trial, not the outcome of the charges.
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SOURCE: EFE / Twitter