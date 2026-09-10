Cilia Flores Seeks House Arrest in New York: What Can the Judge Decide?

Cilia Flores has requested permission to await trial under house arrest at a private residence in New York, citing cardiac problems that her defense says require treatment outside federal prison.

Her defense is offering armed surveillance, GPS monitoring, and monitored calls so Flores can receive cardiac treatment outside prison. Prosecutors oppose the request, and the judge has not authorized her release.

Why it matters: The judge must determine whether the proposed conditions sufficiently reduce the risks associated with releasing her, but granting the request would not dismiss the charges against her.

Defense Offers 24-Hour Surveillance for Cilia Flores’ Release

According to EFE, Flores’ attorneys are proposing an extraordinary house-arrest arrangement that she would finance herself.

The proposal includes armed guards 24 hours a day, GPS monitoring, restricted visits, monitored calls, and the surrender of her passport.

The conditions: The defense would also accept cameras, surprise inspections, and a requirement that Flores leave the residence only with authorization and an escort.

The defense would also accept cameras, surprise inspections, and a requirement that Flores leave the residence only with authorization and an escort. The limit: The residence’s address remains confidential, and prosecutors oppose her release from prison.

Her attorneys say Flores, 69, requires complex cardiac treatment and that the detention center where she is being held does not provide adequate conditions for her recovery.

They also claim that she has lost more than 11 kilograms, lost two teeth, and sleeps only three to four hours a day.