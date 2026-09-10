Trump Texas Convention: 6 Phrases That Ignited the Midterm Campaign

Trump used the Texas convention to promise $5,000 to every US adult and urge Republicans to vote as if he were on the November ballot.

Donald Trump turned the Republican convention in Texas into a call for voters to support the GOP as if his own name were on the ballot again. The lowdown: Between a $5,000 promise, economic warnings, and the war with Iran, the president delivered messages revealing how he intends to turn the midterm elections into a referendum on his administration.

Between a $5,000 promise, economic warnings, and the war with Iran, the president delivered messages revealing how he intends to turn the midterm elections into a referendum on his administration. Why it matters: Trump is betting that placing himself at the center of the campaign will mobilize his base, a strategy that could also increase turnout among voters who oppose him. “Pretend I’m on the Ballot”: Trump Puts Himself Center Stage of the November Elections “I ask you to imagine that I’m the one on the ballot, once again,” Trump said, according to EFE. The phrase summarizes his strategy: transferring to Republican candidates the voter-mobilization power he demonstrated during his presidential campaigns. The stakes: The elections will take place on November 3 and determine control of Congress.

The elections will take place on November 3 and determine control of Congress. The risk: The BBC reported that several moderate Republicans and candidates in competitive races stayed away from the convention.

$5,000 and a Warning About “Losing Your Wealth” Trump added an unexpected promise at the Texas convention: $5,000 for every American adult if Republicans maintain control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. EFE confirmed that he did not explain how the payments would be financed. The BBC calculated that, based on approximately 270 million adults, payments of that size would cost around $1.3 trillion. The announcement, therefore, does not represent an approved or guaranteed payment. Trump paired the financial incentive with a warning that, if the GOP loses, Americans could lose “their border,” “their tax cuts,” “their security,” and “their wealth.” He also declared: “They will go through hell.” These are consequences presented by Trump as part of his electoral argument, not automatic outcomes of a potential Democratic majority. “The Two Most Successful Years” Before the Midterm Elections, According to Trump Trump described his first two years as “the most successful” in presidential history in financial and other terms. This is a broad political assessment, not an objective indicator. The contrast lies in Americans’ finances: Before traveling to Dallas, he acknowledged that high fuel prices might not ease until after the midterm elections. Electoral tension: Trump is attempting to defend his economic record while the cost of living remains one of voters’ primary concerns.