Lawmakers Return to Delaney Hall, Warn About Conditions for Detained Immigrants

Immigrants detained at Delaney Hall

Alleged failures in medical care

Lawmakers demand answers from ICE

Three Democratic members of Congress returned to Delaney Hall in New Jersey on Wednesday and denounced conditions that they said continue to endanger immigrants in ICE custody.

Adriano Espaillat, chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, visited the facility with Analilia Mejia and Rob Menendez following months of complaints about food, medical care, and air conditioning.

The lawmakers said they spoke directly with detainees who reported delays or denials when seeking medical care while sick or in pain.

They also raised concerns about food and air conditioning: “What we heard and observed today makes it clear that those at Delaney Hall continue to be dangerously neglected,” they stated.

Members of Congress Denounce Failures Inside Delaney Hall

Delaney Hall is operated by GEO Group and resumed operations as an immigration detention center this year amid the federal government’s expansion of detention capacity.

According to EFE, the complex is the largest immigration detention center on the East Coast and has capacity for 1,196 people, making the conditions reported there a matter of growing political scrutiny.

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The members of Congress said detainees described allegedly spoiled food and an inadequate air-conditioning system that, according to their accounts, exposes them to hazardous conditions.

“This is a failure of care and oversight funded with federal dollars,” Espaillat, Mejia, and Menendez said after completing the inspection.

A Hunger Strike Had Already Raised the Alarm

The complaints did not begin this week: Espaillat and other lawmakers had already visited Delaney Hall in May, when the center faced protests both inside and outside the facility.

Detainees began a hunger strike in mid-May to demand better food, medical care, potable water, an end to alleged mistreatment, and other improvements to their conditions.

The protest ended on June 22, but activists said at the time that it ended not because conditions had improved, but because of disciplinary measures and intimidation by guards, according to EFE.

Authorities, however, had previously rejected the accusations: a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said during the protests that detainees received three meals a day, clean water, and comprehensive medical care.