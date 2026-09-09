ICE Raid Fears Cost Chicago Businesses $1.26 Billion, Study Finds

Fear of ICE raids led Chicago’s Latino community to reduce everyday purchases and outings, costing Cook County businesses $1.26 billion.

ICE raids reportedly caused $1.26 billion in lost business activity across Cook County, which includes Chicago, according to a University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) study. Fear prompted Latino families to reduce everyday purchases and outings, while the decline in economic activity also resulted in $107 million less in local tax revenue. Why it matters: Fewer consumers visiting businesses means lower income for establishments, fewer hours for employees, and reduced revenue throughout communities. Subscribe to MundoNOW for free

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Fear of ICE Raids Changed Shopping Habits in Chicago The Midway Blitz immigration operation began on September 8, 2025, and continued for several weeks, but UIC found that its economic effects lasted much longer. 🚨🇺🇸 Fear of leaving home ultimately took its toll: the Midway Blitz immigration operation reportedly caused $1.26 billion in losses for businesses and restaurants in Cook County, in #Chicago. Many Latinx families reduced their outings to buy food,… pic.twitter.com/ncZBVR6dXM — Eunice Rendón (@EuniceRendon) September 9, 2026 Residents’ outings declined by 7.7% during the first 19 weeks, according to the study cited by EFE.

The decline later reached 20% after new executive orders targeted jurisdictions considered “sanctuary” areas, including Chicago and Cook County.

Fear of detention or encounters with federal agents prompted residents to limit activities including buying food and medicine, purchasing gasoline, and visiting banks. Pilsen and Little Village Businesses Felt the Impact The effects of ICE raids in Chicago were visible in traditionally Mexican commercial corridors including Pilsen and Little Village, although the economic losses extended far beyond these neighborhoods. In fact, UIC found that the decline in retail activity across Cook County’s suburbs was approximately twice as large as the decline within Chicago. WBEZ also documented significant losses among small businesses during Midway Blitz. Los Candiles, a Little Village restaurant, experienced a nearly 60% decline in in-person sales. The loss of customers forced some establishments to shorten their business hours, reduce employees’ working hours, or implement temporary layoffs. When the Latino Community Stops Spending, Chicago Feels the Impact The losses illustrate the economic importance of Chicago’s Latino community: Latinos contribute more than $100 billion annually to Illinois’ GDP, according to UIC’s Great Cities Institute. “Latinos are workers, consumers, homeowners, business owners, and taxpayers,” said José Miguel Acosta Córdova, one of the study’s authors.