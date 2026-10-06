Dollar Plummets in Colombia: Exchange Rate Falls to 3,209 Pesos
Posted on 10/06/26 at 12:29
The U.S. dollar in Colombia fell sharply on Tuesday. The Representative Market Exchange Rate (TRM) in effect for Tuesday, October 6 is 3,209.78 Colombian pesos per dollar, according to official data published on datos.gov.co.
- It’s 63.71 pesos lower than the TRM in effect from Saturday, October 3, through Monday, October 5 (3,273.49), a decline of 1.9% in just one day.
- Compared with Tuesday, September 29 (3,349.63), the dollar has accumulated a decline of 139.85 pesos, or 4.2%, in one week.
- This is the lowest level since September 23, when the TRM stood at 3,208.66 pesos.
Why it matters: if you send money from the United States to Colombia, each dollar is now worth fewer pesos than it was a week ago.
How Much a Dollar Is Worth in Colombia Today
At today’s TRM, $500 is equivalent to approximately 1,604,890 Colombian pesos. On Tuesday, September 29, the same amount was equivalent to 1,674,815 pesos, meaning nearly 70,000 fewer pesos for your family from the same transfer.
Be aware: the TRM is a reference rate. Banks, currency exchange businesses, and money transfer companies apply their own exchange rates and fees, so compare your options before sending money.
A Longer-Term Decline of the Dollar-Colombian Peso Exchange Rate
Today’s drop adds to a broader downward trend. The highest TRM recorded in 2026 was 3,797.64 pesos on March 4. Since then, the dollar has lost about 588 pesos, or roughly 15.5%. At the beginning of October 2025, the TRM was above 3,850 pesos.
And in Mexico?
In Mexico, the movement is much smaller. The FIX exchange rate set by the Bank of Mexico on Monday, October 5, was 18.1343 Mexican pesos per dollar, slightly below Friday, October 2’s rate of 18.1903, a decline of 0.3%. The dollar remains above 18 pesos.
Using Monday’s FIX rate, $500 is equivalent to approximately 9,067 Mexican pesos.
What to Do If You’re Going to Send Money
- Check the daily dollar exchange rate before sending: the TRM is published every day, while Banxico determines the FIX rate on each banking day.
- Compare the final amount your family will receive, not just the fee.
- If you’re not in a hurry, monitoring the exchange rate for a few days can help you decide when to send.
Sources: Representative Market Exchange Rate (TRM), Bank of the Republic of Colombia via datos.gov.co; Bank of Mexico, FIX exchange rate. Data consulted on October 6, 2026.