The U.S. dollar in Colombia fell sharply on Tuesday. The Representative Market Exchange Rate (TRM) in effect for Tuesday, October 6 is 3,209.78 Colombian pesos per dollar, according to official data published on datos.gov.co.

It’s 63.71 pesos lower than the TRM in effect from Saturday, October 3, through Monday, October 5 (3,273.49), a decline of 1.9% in just one day.

than the TRM in effect from Saturday, October 3, through Monday, October 5 (3,273.49), a decline of in just one day. Compared with Tuesday, September 29 (3,349.63), the dollar has accumulated a decline of 139.85 pesos , or 4.2%, in one week.

, or 4.2%, in one week. This is the lowest level since September 23, when the TRM stood at 3,208.66 pesos.

Why it matters: if you send money from the United States to Colombia, each dollar is now worth fewer pesos than it was a week ago.

How Much a Dollar Is Worth in Colombia Today

At today’s TRM, $500 is equivalent to approximately 1,604,890 Colombian pesos. On Tuesday, September 29, the same amount was equivalent to 1,674,815 pesos, meaning nearly 70,000 fewer pesos for your family from the same transfer.

Be aware: the TRM is a reference rate. Banks, currency exchange businesses, and money transfer companies apply their own exchange rates and fees, so compare your options before sending money.

A Longer-Term Decline of the Dollar-Colombian Peso Exchange Rate

Today’s drop adds to a broader downward trend. The highest TRM recorded in 2026 was 3,797.64 pesos on March 4. Since then, the dollar has lost about 588 pesos, or roughly 15.5%. At the beginning of October 2025, the TRM was above 3,850 pesos.

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