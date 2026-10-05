Social Security Payment Dates for October 2026: Who Gets Paid Next and When
Posted on 10/05/26 at 12:05
If you receive Social Security benefits, there is no scheduled payment this week. The next Social Security payment arrives on Wednesday, October 14, according to the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) official calendar.
- Those born between the 1st and 10th of any month will receive their payment on that date.
Why it matters: knowing when your money arrives can help you plan rent, utilities, and other bills and avoid late fees.
Remaining Social Security October Payment Dates
The SSA pays retirement, survivor, and disability benefits according to your birthdate:
- Wednesday, October 14: born between the 1st and 10th.
- Wednesday, October 21: born between the 11th and 20th.
- Wednesday, October 28: born between the 21st and 31st.
What About SSI?
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is generally paid on the 1st of each month. Because November 1 falls on a Sunday, the November payment will be issued early on Friday, October 30.
Note: this is not an extra payment. It is your November benefit arriving early, so plan your expenses accordingly to make it last throughout the month.
Were You Paid Earlier in the Month?
One group does not follow the Social Security payment dates schedule. If you started receiving Social Security before May 1997, or if you receive both Social Security and SSI, your Social Security benefit is normally paid on the 3rd of each month and your SSI on the 1st. That is why these beneficiaries were paid on October 1 and 2. Their next Social Security deposit will be on Tuesday, November 3.
What to Do If Your Social Security Payment Doesn’t Arrive
- If your payment does not arrive on the expected date, the SSA advises allowing three additional mailing days before contacting the agency.
- If you receive direct deposit, first check with your bank or financial institution to make sure the payment is not delayed in processing.
- You can review your payments and benefit letters through your my Social Security account on SSA.gov.
- Be cautious of calls or messages asking for personal information or payment to «release» your benefit. The SSA will not threaten you or demand immediate payment over the phone.
Source: Social Security Administration (SSA), Schedule of Social Security Benefit Payments 2026 (publication 05-10031).