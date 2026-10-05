If you receive Social Security benefits, there is no scheduled payment this week. The next Social Security payment arrives on Wednesday, October 14, according to the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) official calendar.

Those born between the 1st and 10th of any month will receive their payment on that date.

Why it matters: knowing when your money arrives can help you plan rent, utilities, and other bills and avoid late fees.

Remaining Social Security October Payment Dates

The SSA pays retirement, survivor, and disability benefits according to your birthdate:

Wednesday, October 14: born between the 1st and 10th.

born between the 1st and 10th. Wednesday, October 21: born between the 11th and 20th.

born between the 11th and 20th. Wednesday, October 28: born between the 21st and 31st.

What About SSI?

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is generally paid on the 1st of each month. Because November 1 falls on a Sunday, the November payment will be issued early on Friday, October 30.

Note: this is not an extra payment. It is your November benefit arriving early, so plan your expenses accordingly to make it last throughout the month.