Millions of people with Medicare will receive a one-time $90 payment this month to help offset the Part B premium. Most will receive it by direct deposit around Thursday, October 8, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

The $90 Medicare payment is a one-time premium rebate available in October 2026.

is a one-time premium rebate available in October 2026. CMS estimates that 20.8 million people will receive it.

Why it matters: if you qualify, the money should arrive this week or next, so it is useful to know how it will be delivered and avoid confusing it with another deposit.

Who Gets the Medicare Payment

According to CMS, the following people qualify: those enrolled in Original Medicare Part B who meet these conditions:

Live in the United States.

Do not receive Medicaid assistance to pay their premium.

Do not pay the Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA), the additional charge paid by people with higher incomes.

Note: people enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan do not qualify.

When and How It Arrives