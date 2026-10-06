Medicare $90 Payment: Who Gets It, When It Arrives, and How to Check Eligibility
Posted on 10/06/26 at 11:15
Millions of people with Medicare will receive a one-time $90 payment this month to help offset the Part B premium. Most will receive it by direct deposit around Thursday, October 8, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
- The $90 Medicare payment is a one-time premium rebate available in October 2026.
- CMS estimates that 20.8 million people will receive it.
Why it matters: if you qualify, the money should arrive this week or next, so it is useful to know how it will be delivered and avoid confusing it with another deposit.
Who Gets the Medicare Payment
According to CMS, the following people qualify: those enrolled in Original Medicare Part B who meet these conditions:
- Live in the United States.
- Do not receive Medicaid assistance to pay their premium.
- Do not pay the Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA), the additional charge paid by people with higher incomes.
Note: people enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan do not qualify.
When and How It Arrives
- Direct Deposit: the vast majority will receive the payment from Social Security in the same account where they receive their benefits, around October 8. An email or letter from the president will follow in mid-October.
- Paper Check: those without direct deposit will receive a check from the Department of the Treasury later in October, sent to the address registered with Medicare. The check will include the message: «Medicare Improvement Fund Payment; $90 Payment to Offset October Premium».
How to Know If You Qualify for the Medicare Payment or If You’ve Already Been Paid
- To confirm whether you are eligible, call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).
- To ask about the status of your payment, call Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 starting October 15.
- If your address has changed, make sure Medicare has the correct one, since that is where paper checks will be sent.
Where the Money Comes From
The payment comes from the Medicare Improvement Fund, created by Section 7002 of the 2008 Supplemental Appropriations Act to improve traditional Medicare under Parts A and B. According to the White House, Congress allocated $2 billion to the fund, and it had never previously been used to make direct payments.
Sources: CMS, Medicare Improvement Fund premium rebate frequently asked questions (October 3, 2026); White House, fact sheet of October 2, 2026.