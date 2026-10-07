Gasoline Prices Drop 11 Cents in One Week: Here’s How Prices Look in Your State
Posted on 10/07/26 at 14:00
Filling up your tank is a little cheaper this week as gasoline prices drop. The price of regular gasoline in the United States fell to an average of $4.354 per gallon on Monday, October 5, according to the federal government’s Energy Information Administration (EIA).
- It’s 11.1 cents lower than the previous week ($4.465).
- It’s the largest weekly drop since June 22, when the average fell 13.8 cents.
- The price is at its lowest level since September 14 ($4.319).
Why it matters: although prices have fallen, gasoline is still $1.23 per gallon more expensive than it was a year ago. For a 15-gallon tank, that’s about $18 more than in October 2025.
How Much You Save Per Tank
At this week’s national average, filling a 15-gallon tank costs about $65.31, compared with $66.98 last week, a savings of roughly $1.67 per fill-up.
Where Gas Prices Fell the Most and Where They’re Still Rising
The gasoline prices drop was not uniform across the country. According to the EIA:
- Ohio: fell 43.4 cents, to $3.829 per gallon.
- Florida: fell 31.2 cents, to $3.970.
- Midwest: the regional average fell 18.2 cents, to $4.109.
- New York: fell 2.5 cents, to $4.380.
- Texas: rose 3.3 cents, to $3.874.
- California: rose 3.8 cents and remains the most expensive state on the EIA’s list, at $6.227 per gallon.
The Gulf Coast remains the cheapest region, with an average price of $3.911 per gallon.
Diesel Prices Also Fall
Diesel fell for the second consecutive week, with the national average reaching $6.199 per gallon, 18.3 cents lower than the previous week. Since hitting its 2026 high of $6.529 on September 21, it has fallen 33 cents. Even so, diesel remains $2.49 per gallon more expensive than it was a year ago.
What You Can Do
- Compare prices among nearby gas stations: differences between states and regions show how widely fuel costs can vary.
- The EIA will release its next weekly report on October 14.
Source: US Energy Information Administration (EIA), weekly gasoline and diesel prices. Data published on October 6, 2026.