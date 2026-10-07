Filling up your tank is a little cheaper this week as gasoline prices drop. The price of regular gasoline in the United States fell to an average of $4.354 per gallon on Monday, October 5, according to the federal government’s Energy Information Administration (EIA).

It’s 11.1 cents lower than the previous week ($4.465).

than the previous week ($4.465). It’s the largest weekly drop since June 22 , when the average fell 13.8 cents.

, when the average fell 13.8 cents. The price is at its lowest level since September 14 ($4.319).

Why it matters: although prices have fallen, gasoline is still $1.23 per gallon more expensive than it was a year ago. For a 15-gallon tank, that’s about $18 more than in October 2025.

How Much You Save Per Tank

At this week’s national average, filling a 15-gallon tank costs about $65.31, compared with $66.98 last week, a savings of roughly $1.67 per fill-up.

Where Gas Prices Fell the Most and Where They’re Still Rising

The gasoline prices drop was not uniform across the country. According to the EIA:

Ohio : fell 43.4 cents, to $3.829 per gallon.

: fell 43.4 cents, to $3.829 per gallon. Florida : fell 31.2 cents, to $3.970.

: fell 31.2 cents, to $3.970. Midwest : the regional average fell 18.2 cents, to $4.109.

: the regional average fell 18.2 cents, to $4.109. New York : fell 2.5 cents, to $4.380.

: fell 2.5 cents, to $4.380. Texas : rose 3.3 cents, to $3.874.

: rose 3.3 cents, to $3.874. California: rose 3.8 cents and remains the most expensive state on the EIA’s list, at $6.227 per gallon.

The Gulf Coast remains the cheapest region, with an average price of $3.911 per gallon.