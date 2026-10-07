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Gasoline Prices Drop 11 Cents in One Week: Here’s How Prices Look in Your State
U.S. gasoline prices have fallen to $4.354 per gallon, with some states seeing significant weekly declines.
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Gasoline Prices Drop 11 Cents in One Week: Here's How Prices Look in Your State
Foto Pumping Gas

Posted on 10/07/26 at 14:00

Filling up your tank is a little cheaper this week as gasoline prices drop. The price of regular gasoline in the United States fell to an average of $4.354 per gallon on Monday, October 5, according to the federal government’s Energy Information Administration (EIA).

  • It’s 11.1 cents lower than the previous week ($4.465).
  • It’s the largest weekly drop since June 22, when the average fell 13.8 cents.
  • The price is at its lowest level since September 14 ($4.319).

Why it matters: although prices have fallen, gasoline is still $1.23 per gallon more expensive than it was a year ago. For a 15-gallon tank, that’s about $18 more than in October 2025.

How Much You Save Per Tank

At this week’s national average, filling a 15-gallon tank costs about $65.31, compared with $66.98 last week, a savings of roughly $1.67 per fill-up.

Where Gas Prices Fell the Most and Where They’re Still Rising

The gasoline prices drop was not uniform across the country. According to the EIA:

  • Ohio: fell 43.4 cents, to $3.829 per gallon.
  • Florida: fell 31.2 cents, to $3.970.
  • Midwest: the regional average fell 18.2 cents, to $4.109.
  • New York: fell 2.5 cents, to $4.380.
  • Texas: rose 3.3 cents, to $3.874.
  • California: rose 3.8 cents and remains the most expensive state on the EIA’s list, at $6.227 per gallon.

The Gulf Coast remains the cheapest region, with an average price of $3.911 per gallon.

Diesel Prices Also Fall

Diesel fell for the second consecutive week, with the national average reaching $6.199 per gallon, 18.3 cents lower than the previous week. Since hitting its 2026 high of $6.529 on September 21, it has fallen 33 cents. Even so, diesel remains $2.49 per gallon more expensive than it was a year ago.

What You Can Do

  • Compare prices among nearby gas stations: differences between states and regions show how widely fuel costs can vary.
  • The EIA will release its next weekly report on October 14.

Source: US Energy Information Administration (EIA), weekly gasoline and diesel prices. Data published on October 6, 2026.

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