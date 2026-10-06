October brings changes to two of the most important benefit programs for millions of Latino families. As of October 1, new SNAP changes have taken effect: maximum food assistance benefits have seen a slight increase because of inflation. Meanwhile, Social Security is just days away from receiving the inflation data that will determine how much benefits will increase in 2027.

The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four in the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C., is now $1,023 per month , $29 more than last year.

, $29 more than last year. The Social Security increase for 2027, known as the COLA, will depend on September inflation data, which the government will publish on Wednesday, October 14.

Why it matters: if you receive SNAP, Social Security, or SSI, these changes will affect how much money you have available for food and other expenses in the coming months.

SNAP Benefits Increase: How Much You Can Receive as of October 1

The Department of Agriculture (USDA) adjusts SNAP amounts annually based on food costs. The new amounts are in effect from October 1, 2026, through September 30, 2027. These are the maximum monthly amounts in the 48 contiguous states and D.C.:

1 person: $306 (previously $298)

(previously $298) 2 people: $562

3 people: $808

4 people: $1,023 (previously $994)

(previously $994) 5 people: $1,217

6 people: $1,463

7 people: $1,616

8 people: $1,841, plus $225 for each additional person

The minimum SNAP benefits increase for households of one or two people increases from $24 to $25. In Alaska, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the amounts also increase. In Hawaii, they decrease: the maximum for four people drops from $1,689 to $1,655.

Important note: these are maximum amounts. What each household receives depends on its income and expenses. Other annual limits include a standard deduction of $217 for households of one to three people and an asset limit of $3,000, or $4,750 if the household includes someone age 60 or older or a person with a disability.

SNAP Rules That Continue to Change