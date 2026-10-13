Hispanic Family Income Rises 31%: What the Federal Reserve Survey Shows
Posted on 10/13/26 at 13:00
The median income of Hispanic families in the United States rose 31%, from $51,100 to $66,800, according to the Consumer Finance Survey 2025 published by the Federal Reserve. The comparison is between the 2022 and 2025 surveys.
Why it matters: this survey shows what families have, how much they owe, and how they manage their money. Its data allows you to compare your situation with that of other households and review your own accounts.
Incomes and Wealth of Hispanic Families
The median is the midpoint: half of the families have more and the other half have less. All figures are adjusted for inflation, in 2025 dollars. The report notes that median income rose especially among families 75 years or older and among Hispanics.
- Median income: +31%, from $51,100 to $66,800.
- Average income: +21%, from $78,300 to $94,800.
- Median net worth: +18%, from $67,400 to $79,600.
- Average net worth: +34%, from $248,900 to $334,100.
The Persistent Gap
Despite the progress, the median wealth of non-Hispanic white families ($332,100) was more than four times that of Hispanic families. Still, this ratio is the lowest recorded in the modern version of the survey.
Among non-Hispanic black families, median net worth fell 25%, to $36,800. The median wealth of non-Hispanic white families was nine times that of black families, the largest ratio since 2016.
Housing and Debt Across All Families
- The real median income of all families rose 7%, to $82,200. The average income fell 6%, to $145,200.
- The median net worth rose 2%, to $215,900. The average rose 7%, to $1.24 million.
- 66% of families own a home, almost the same as in 2022. The median net value of homeowners’ housing rose to $230,000 from $218,900.
- The median house was worth more than 4.5 times the median family income, indicating that housing affordability is near its historic low.
- 77% of families have some debt, almost unchanged. The median and average debt did not change from 2022.
- The proportion of families whose debt payments exceed 40% of their income rose from 6.5% to 8.6%, a level not seen since the 2013 survey.
What You Can Do with These Data
These figures describe groups of families, not your household. But they serve as a starting point to review your finances:
- Calculate your debt burden. Add up what you pay each month in cards, loans, and other debts, and divide it by your monthly income. If it exceeds 40%, you are above the high debt load threshold used in the survey.
- Pay off high-rate cards first. Do so before saving or investing.
- Cancel unused subscriptions. It’s like old clothes: if you haven’t used them actively in the last few months, you probably don’t «need» them.
- Invest prudently. Once you’ve paid off that debt, set aside $200 a month in an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 or another prudent investment fund. It’s the best option if you’re going to invest for more than 10 years.
- Contribute to your retirement. Put money in an IRA, a 401(k), or the deferred-tax plan you can contribute to. If your employer offers a retirement plan, find out if you participate and how it works.
- If you buy or rent a home, do the math carefully. The cost of the house versus income is near its most difficult historic level.
Sources: Federal Reserve Board, press release of October 9, 2026; report «Changes in U.S. Family Finances from 2022 to 2025» (PDF). Data consulted on October 12, 2026.