The median income of Hispanic families in the United States rose 31%, from $51,100 to $66,800, according to the Consumer Finance Survey 2025 published by the Federal Reserve. The comparison is between the 2022 and 2025 surveys.

Why it matters: this survey shows what families have, how much they owe, and how they manage their money. Its data allows you to compare your situation with that of other households and review your own accounts.

Incomes and Wealth of Hispanic Families

The median is the midpoint: half of the families have more and the other half have less. All figures are adjusted for inflation, in 2025 dollars. The report notes that median income rose especially among families 75 years or older and among Hispanics.

Median income: +31%, from $51,100 to $66,800.

+31%, from $51,100 to $66,800. Average income: +21%, from $78,300 to $94,800.

+21%, from $78,300 to $94,800. Median net worth: +18%, from $67,400 to $79,600.

+18%, from $67,400 to $79,600. Average net worth: +34%, from $248,900 to $334,100.

The Persistent Gap

Despite the progress, the median wealth of non-Hispanic white families ($332,100) was more than four times that of Hispanic families. Still, this ratio is the lowest recorded in the modern version of the survey.

Among non-Hispanic black families, median net worth fell 25%, to $36,800. The median wealth of non-Hispanic white families was nine times that of black families, the largest ratio since 2016.