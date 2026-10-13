President Donald Trump created a committee to investigate Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and recommend whether there is «cause» to remove her from office. The memorandum, dated October 7 and released by the White House on Friday, October 9, schedules a closed-door hearing at the White House for November 5, two days after the midterm elections.

The committee will investigate allegations that Cook made false statements in connection with «one or more mortgage instruments.» Cook denies wrongdoing.

It consists of three Trump administration officials: Kevin Hassett, assistant to the president for economic policy; Andrea Lucas, chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC); and Keith Sonderling, director of the Office of Government Ethics, according to CNBC.

No president has successfully removed a Federal Reserve governor.

Why it matters: the Federal Reserve sets interest rates that influence what consumers pay for mortgages, credit cards, and car loans. If a president can remove governors who participate in those decisions, investors may fear that monetary policy could become more vulnerable to political pressure.

What the Memo Says About Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

The White House memorandum says the committee will advise the president on whether there is cause to remove Cook under the law governing the Federal Reserve, 12 U.S.C. §242, as interpreted by the Supreme Court in Trump v. Cook in 2026. The committee may consult with the Department of Justice.

Key dates:

Up to 3 days before the hearing : Cook may submit a written statement responding to the allegations.

: Cook may submit a written statement responding to the allegations. November 5 : a closed-door hearing will take place at the White House, will be transcribed, and may last no more than four hours. Cook must appear and may be represented by an attorney.

: a closed-door hearing will take place at the White House, will be transcribed, and may last no more than four hours. Cook must appear and may be represented by an attorney. November 10 : deadline for Cook to submit a final written statement.

: deadline for Cook to submit a final written statement. Afterward: the committee will send Trump its factual findings, legal conclusions, and a recommendation on whether cause exists for her removal. The memorandum does not set a deadline for Trump’s final decision.

How We Got Here

Trump attempted to remove Cook in August 2025 after Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte accused her of making false statements in mortgage documents. Cook sued, and a federal court blocked her removal. In June of this year, the Supreme Court declined to lift that injunction, ruling that Cook was entitled to notice and an opportunity to respond before she could be removed. The court did not prevent Trump from beginning a new process that complies with those requirements. If Trump ultimately removes her again, the dispute is likely to return to court, CNBC noted.