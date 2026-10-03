Tariffs threaten to delay fleet renovation.

Hochul requests a federal exemption.

No specific fare increase announced.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) estimates that federal tariffs could add up to $1,000 million to its purchases of trains and buses. This analysis, presented to its board in September, warns of a loss of investment capacity to modernize transportation.

Currently, the agency has committed $23,000 to vehicle renovations under the 2025-2029 capital program.

For those who depend on the system, the risk would be a slower renovation if the budget must absorb this additional expense.

Why Tariffs Increase Train and Bus Costs



Vehicles assembled in the United States also use imported components, so domestic manufacturing does not completely protect them.

The R211 cars are assembled in Nebraska and Yonkers, and more than 75% of their parts come from the United States.

However, some specialized components must be purchased abroad because there are no national alternatives, according to the transportation authority. When these imports cost more, unit prices rise, and the agency’s purchasing power decreases.