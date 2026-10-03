Trump Tariffs Put $1 Billion NYC Subway Renovation at Risk
Posted on 10/03/26 at 16:23
- Tariffs threaten to delay fleet renovation.
- Hochul requests a federal exemption.
- No specific fare increase announced.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) estimates that federal tariffs could add up to $1,000 million to its purchases of trains and buses. This analysis, presented to its board in September, warns of a loss of investment capacity to modernize transportation.
Currently, the agency has committed $23,000 to vehicle renovations under the 2025-2029 capital program.
For those who depend on the system, the risk would be a slower renovation if the budget must absorb this additional expense.
Why Tariffs Increase Train and Bus Costs
Vehicles assembled in the United States also use imported components, so domestic manufacturing does not completely protect them.
The R211 cars are assembled in Nebraska and Yonkers, and more than 75% of their parts come from the United States.
However, some specialized components must be purchased abroad because there are no national alternatives, according to the transportation authority. When these imports cost more, unit prices rise, and the agency’s purchasing power decreases.
What $1 Billion Could Buy for the MTA
The MTA calculates that this amount would allow it to acquire more than 250 cars for subway lines 1 to 6.
Alternatively, it would be enough for almost 1,000 buses, a comparison that shows the size of the possible additional cost.
Another example is 150 M9-A cars for the Long Island Rail Road or a large part of the new cars planned for Metro-North. These equivalences are separate purchase options. They do not represent canceled acquisitions or a list of vehicles that will necessarily be left undelivered.
Will NYC Subway Fares Increase?
The base fare for the subway and local buses remains at $3, after the adjustment on January 4, 2026.
So far, no specific fare increase has been announced to cover the expected impact of these tariffs. It has also not been communicated that the $1,000 million will be automatically passed on to users through an additional charge.
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The immediate concern is acquisitions: absorbing higher costs could force a review of priorities, a search for funds, or schedule modifications.
Hochul Requests an Exemption to Protect Transportation
Governor Kathy Hochul requested that purchases of public vehicles be exempt from federal tariffs.
She sent letters to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer after the analysis was made public. She argues that these purchases support US employment, although they require specialized parts that still must be imported.
For Hispanic families, the outcome matters: renovating the fleet is part of the investments aimed at improving their daily commutes.
SOURCE: elcomercio