Democrats lead in voting intention, according to RealClearPolitics

House of Representatives is a highly contested race, cookpolitical.com reports

Seven Senate contests remain open

Election polls. In a month, on November 3, Americans will go to the polls in midterm elections that are seen as a referendum on President Donald Trump‘s management and will determine whether Republicans maintain their current majority in Congress.

Trump is trying to mobilize his base by asking them to vote as if he were on the ballot, with the aspiration of repeating his 2024 victory, but his popularity is at an all-time low, weighed down by the unpopular war in Iran and the high cost of living.

According to the poll aggregator RealClearPolitics, Democrats clearly lead the voting intention for Congress, with 50.6%, 8.3 points above Republicans, who obtain 42.3%.

Election Polls: Democrats Favorite to Win the House

In this context, the Democratic opposition is favored to regain control of the House of Representatives, which renews all 435 seats for a two-year term.

Republicans currently hold a narrow majority of 219 seats, compared to the 214 held by Democrats, which has allowed them to approve initiatives such as the tax exemption package and health program cuts promoted by Trump by a minimal margin.

According to RealClearPolitics, there are 40 competitive districts, and if Democrats win nearly half, they would secure a majority in the House.

According to another analysis by Cook Political Report, if current trends continue, Democrats could gain around 15 additional seats and reach a majority close to 230.

History also favors Democrats: recent presidents have lost control of the House of Representatives in midterm elections due to the wear and tear of governing, including Trump himself in the 2018 elections.

Democratic control of the House would also allow for impeachment proceedings against Trump or members of his cabinet, as already happened during his first term.