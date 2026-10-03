US Congress on Track to Be Least Productive in Over Half a Century Ahead of Midterms
Posted on 10/03/26 at 07:53
The 119th Congress is entering election recess with only 120 laws enacted and key issues pending before returning to Washington in November.
The US Congress suspended its legislative activity before the November 3 elections, passing a historically low number of laws.
Why it matters: Congress is leaving decisions on the budget, defense, and other issues pending as lawmakers return to their states to campaign.
US Congress Sets New Lows Ahead of Elections
As of October 2, the 119th Congress has enacted 120 measures into law, according to a count based on data from Congress.gov and GovInfo.
The figure above represents approximately 0.66% of the 16,823 bills and joint resolutions introduced during this Congress so far. These numbers are subject to change because the legislative period has not yet ended; it will officially conclude on January 3, 2027.
– The fact: The previous Congress, which functioned between 2023 and 2024, ended with 274 laws, more than double the current total.
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These low numbers put the current Congress on track to finish as the least productive in modern US history, if it maintains this pace.
However, counting laws does not necessarily reflect their scope, as a single piece of legislation can incorporate numerous changes and policies. Republicans have highlighted this argument in defending their management, citing major legislative packages passed during this period.
Congress Leaves Tasks Pending Ahead of Elections
The election break comes with important decisions still open, especially those related to federal government funding for the next fiscal year.
A temporary resolution keeps the agencies covered by the 12 regular appropriations laws funded until December 11, 2026.
– The process: Before that deadline, Congress will have to approve the corresponding appropriations laws or extend funding again to avoid a partial or total shutdown.
The initiative by Republican Thomas Massie to impeach Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also remains pending.
Massie presented eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth in September. The House leadership postponed consideration until after the elections.
Lawmakers Will Return After Midterms
The Senate will hold only formal sessions during October, with no legislative activity planned, according to its official calendar. Currently, Senators will return to work on November 9, six days after the legislative elections, with a vote scheduled that same afternoon.
What’s next: The post-election period will give the current Congress another opportunity to pass legislation before its term ends in January.
This historical gap remains significant. The 95th Congress, corresponding to 1977-197, during the presidency of Jimmy Carter, enacted 803 laws. As it stands, the 95th Congress holds the record for the fewest laws among those completed since 1951, with 274 laws. The current Congress would need to more than double its figure to surpass it.
Sources: Efe, Fox News.