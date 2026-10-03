The 119th Congress is entering election recess with only 120 laws enacted and key issues pending before returning to Washington in November.

The US Congress suspended its legislative activity before the November 3 elections, passing a historically low number of laws.

Why it matters: Congress is leaving decisions on the budget, defense, and other issues pending as lawmakers return to their states to campaign.

US Congress Sets New Lows Ahead of Elections

As of October 2, the 119th Congress has enacted 120 measures into law, according to a count based on data from Congress.gov and GovInfo.

The figure above represents approximately 0.66% of the 16,823 bills and joint resolutions introduced during this Congress so far. These numbers are subject to change because the legislative period has not yet ended; it will officially conclude on January 3, 2027.

– The fact: The previous Congress, which functioned between 2023 and 2024, ended with 274 laws, more than double the current total.