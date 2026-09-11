Talarico Blasts “Dangerous Cancel Culture” After ABC Pulls Kimmel Interview

The Democratic Senate James Talarico candidate from Texas questioned regulatory pressure after Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert moved their interviews with him to YouTube.

James Talarico accused the Donald Trump administration of promoting “the most dangerous form of cancel culture” after his interview with Jimmy Kimmel was kept off ABC television.

Why it matters: The dispute raises questions about how far the FCC can go in enforcing election rules without interfering with broadcasters’ editorial decisions.

Trump’s FCC Puts Candidate Interviews Under Pressure

The lone Democrat on the FCC speaks out against her own commission as Jimmy Kimmel moves his interview with James Talarico to YouTube: “We are meddling in content that we should not be meddling in, and it’s a violation of the First Amendment.” pic.twitter.com/143anIqSE8 — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) September 11, 2026

Jimmy Kimmel explained Wednesday that his planned interview with James Talarico would be released only on YouTube rather than broadcast on his ABC program.

The host attributed the change to pressure from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the agency that regulates radio and television broadcasting.

“Now that he’s president, his FCC has threatened me, threatened our show, threatened our network,” Kimmel said, also referring to local stations.