Talarico Blasts “Dangerous Cancel Culture” After ABC Pulls Kimmel Interview
Posted on09/11/26 at 10:00
The Democratic Senate James Talarico candidate from Texas questioned regulatory pressure after Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert moved their interviews with him to YouTube.
James Talarico accused the Donald Trump administration of promoting “the most dangerous form of cancel culture” after his interview with Jimmy Kimmel was kept off ABC television.
- Why it matters: The dispute raises questions about how far the FCC can go in enforcing election rules without interfering with broadcasters’ editorial decisions.
Trump’s FCC Puts Candidate Interviews Under Pressure
The lone Democrat on the FCC speaks out against her own commission as Jimmy Kimmel moves his interview with James Talarico to YouTube: “We are meddling in content that we should not be meddling in, and it’s a violation of the First Amendment.” pic.twitter.com/143anIqSE8
— Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) September 11, 2026
Jimmy Kimmel explained Wednesday that his planned interview with James Talarico would be released only on YouTube rather than broadcast on his ABC program.
The host attributed the change to pressure from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the agency that regulates radio and television broadcasting.
“Now that he’s president, his FCC has threatened me, threatened our show, threatened our network,” Kimmel said, also referring to local stations.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Trump promises $5,000 per adult if Republicans win: Is it really possible?
According to Kimmel, the pressure extends to “simple traditional editorial decisions,” including the selection of guests appearing on the program.
The response: The White House accused Kimmel of “acting” and promoting an “egocentric illusion.”
The change: YouTube is not subject to the same FCC regulations because it does not broadcast over the public airwaves.
An Old Election Rule Is Behind the Dispute
James Talarico Blasts ‘Government Censorship’ After ABC Pulls His Jimmy Kimmel Interview Over FCC Concerns: ‘Dangerous Form of Cancel Culture’ https://t.co/sux2Z13tyl
— Variety (@Variety) September 10, 2026
The conflict centers on the equal opportunities rule, which is intended to prevent broadcast stations from favoring one electoral candidate over their opponents.
When a broadcaster provides free airtime to a legally qualified candidate, opposing candidates may be entitled to an equivalent opportunity under certain circumstances.
In this case, James Talarico is running for a US Senate seat in Texas against Republican Ken Paxton.
However, the rules contain important exemptions for certain types of news content. Interview programs have also qualified for protection under particular conditions for years.
The dispute: FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has questioned how broadly those exemptions should apply to certain programs.
Carr’s argument: He maintains that the agency is enforcing the obligations of broadcasters that use a limited public resource.
Colbert Faced a Similar Issue With James Talarico
Kimmel’s case is not the first. The FCC previously opened an investigation into ABC’s The View after Talarico appeared on the program during the Democratic primaries.
Stephen Colbert said CBS required him to comply with equal opportunities rules before interviewing the Texas candidate.
“Something I’ve never been asked to do for an interview in the 21 years I’ve been in this job,” Colbert said.
The host ultimately moved his interview with Talarico to YouTube, a strategy Kimmel repeated this week.
The pattern: Two major late-night hosts moved their interviews with James Talarico away from traditional television.
FCC Critics Denounce Political Pressure and Censorship
🚨 BREAKING: Late-night television just got forced off the airwaves. 📺❌
Jimmy Kimmel announces his high-stakes interview with Texas Senate candidate James Talarico will NOT air on ABC due to regulatory threats from the Trump administration’s FCC.
For 20+ years, late-night… pic.twitter.com/jqmnNTlZrN
— DiscussingTrend (@ShubhaMemer) September 10, 2026
Talarico characterized the actions as government-driven cancellation, while Carr’s critics have accused the FCC of being used for political purposes.
Anna Gomez, the FCC’s sole Democratic commissioner, told CNN that she sees “a clearly designed pattern” intended to pressure ABC and its programs into favoring content acceptable to the administration.
Carr rejects that interpretation and defends the enforcement of existing regulations governing broadcasters.
The limit: The FCC controversy does not, by itself, prove government censorship; instead, it reflects competing interpretations of how election rules should apply to entertainment and interview programs.
The dispute could continue as Talarico and Paxton compete for the Senate seat. Meanwhile, YouTube has become the platform for interviews that two major networks chose not to broadcast through their traditional channels.