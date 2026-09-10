Trump Proposes “No Invasion of Our Country Act” to Preserve Border Restrictions

President Trump announced the «No Invasion of Our Country Act» in Dallas, a proposal to turn border restrictions into federal law, although neither Congress nor the courts could be permanently bound by it.

Donald Trump announced an initiative intended to prevent future presidents from “reopening the border,” presenting the proposal ahead of the November midterm elections.

Why it matters: Turning immigration policies into federal law would make them more difficult to change through the White House alone, but it would not make them irreversible.

Trump Seeks to Turn Border Policies Into Federal Law

During the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Trump called his proposal the “No Invasion of Our Country Act” and promised to limit future presidents’ ability to change his border strategy.

“We will make it legally impossible for any future president to destroy our country by having the right to reopen the border again,” Trump said, according to the New York Post.

However, the legislative text specifying which policies would be included, how they would be enforced, and which presidential powers the measure would attempt to restrict has not yet been made public.