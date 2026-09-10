Trump Proposes “No Invasion of Our Country Act” to Preserve Border Restrictions
Posted on09/10/26 at 16:00
President Trump announced the «No Invasion of Our Country Act» in Dallas, a proposal to turn border restrictions into federal law, although neither Congress nor the courts could be permanently bound by it.
Donald Trump announced an initiative intended to prevent future presidents from “reopening the border,” presenting the proposal ahead of the November midterm elections.
- Why it matters: Turning immigration policies into federal law would make them more difficult to change through the White House alone, but it would not make them irreversible.
Trump Seeks to Turn Border Policies Into Federal Law
During the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Trump called his proposal the “No Invasion of Our Country Act” and promised to limit future presidents’ ability to change his border strategy.
“We will make it legally impossible for any future president to destroy our country by having the right to reopen the border again,” Trump said, according to the New York Post.
However, the legislative text specifying which policies would be included, how they would be enforced, and which presidential powers the measure would attempt to restrict has not yet been made public.
- The limit: The political announcement does not amount to an enacted law.
- What is missing: The legislative text, its sponsor in Congress, and the specific mechanism it would use.
The «No Invasion of Our Country Act» Would Be Harder to Reverse, but Not Permanent
The primary difference lies in how a policy is established. An executive order can be modified by another administration, within the limits of presidential authority and existing law.
A law passed by Congress and signed by the president would be more resistant to changes made solely through executive action.
This does not mean Trump could permanently prevent a future administration from changing border policy. A future Congress could pass another law modifying or repealing the previous provisions.
Furthermore, any new law or executive action could face a legal challenge. Federal courts have the authority to review the constitutionality of laws and government actions when an appropriate case comes before them.
- The difference: Turning a policy into a statute reduces a future president’s ability to change it unilaterally.
- But: It cannot prevent future Congresses from passing new legislation or eliminate judicial review.
Republicans Are Already Advancing Another Border Security Bill
The announcement has a specific precedent: the Permanent Trump Secure Border Act, introduced by Republican Representative Chip Roy and currently designated H.R. 9773.
The proposal includes changes to asylum and border protection. The House Judiciary Committee voted 16-14 on July 21 to advance it.
The bill seeks to place several Republican immigration priorities into federal law, reducing reliance on administrative measures that a future White House could attempt to modify.
- The precedent: H.R. 9773 demonstrates that the strategy of turning border policies into legislation is already advancing in the House.
- The difficulty: Committee approval does not mean a bill automatically becomes law.
Trump Announces Proposal Ahead of November Elections
Trump presented the new initiative while seeking to preserve Republican majorities in Congress and continue advancing his agenda during the final two years of his term.
The announcement places the border back at the center of the electoral battle: Control of Congress will also determine which immigration bills can advance after November.
The next step will be to see whether the White House and congressional Republicans formally introduce the “No Invasion of Our Country Act,” what measures it contains, and whether there is enough time and political support to bring it to a vote.
- What’s next: Publication of the legislative text will reveal how closely it resembles the Permanent Trump Secure Border Act and which presidential powers it seeks to restrict.
Trump’s proposal aims to ensure that his border policies survive future changes in the White House.
Turning those policies into law, however, would not make them permanent: A future Congress could amend or repeal them, and the courts could review their legality.
For now, the key questions are what the proposal’s text will contain and whether it can advance through Congress before the November elections.
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SOURCE: The New York Post / FOX News