Trump Posts Tom Cotton’s Phone Number to Pressure Him on Daylight Saving Time
Posted on 10/04/26 at 04:47
- Trump shares a supposed personal cell phone number.
- Cotton opposes daylight saving time.
- The November time change is still scheduled.
Donald Trump increased pressure on Republican Senator Tom Cotton on Saturday, October 3, to approve permanent daylight saving time.
On Truth Social, the president shared a phone number he claimed belonged to the legislator and asked Arkansas citizens to call him.
The post turned a legislative difference among Republicans into a public call to pressure the senator directly over his opposition to the bill.
Reuters was unable to verify that the number belonged to Cotton: when called, it went to a voicemail with no identification of the owner.
What the Bill to Eliminate Time Change Proposes
President Donald Trump pressured Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas on Saturday to support the bill seeking to permanently maintain daylight saving time. The president also asked Arkansas voters to call Cotton directly at the number… pic.twitter.com/XEuAcPMMbY
— N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) October 3, 2026
The Sunshine Protection Act, or Solar Light Protection Act, seeks to maintain daylight saving time year-round.
Its approval would eliminate seasonal clock adjustments in regions that currently move their clocks forward in the spring and back in the fall.
The House of Representatives approved the proposal in July, but it still faces obstacles in the Senate before reaching the president’s desk for signature.
The difference matters: ending time changes requires deciding which schedule to keep, a choice that divides supporters and critics.
Trump Defends More Afternoon Light, Cites Golf
🇺🇸 Trump just posted Senator Tom Cotton’s cellphone number and told Arkansas to call him because he’s blocking permanent daylight saving time.
Imagine getting doxxed by the President because he wants to play golf for another hour. pic.twitter.com/vX6Qt2G73k
— 🚨 #AshleyWeis 🇺🇸 #TOWNHALL host RedAmericaFirst (@AshleyWeis4) October 3, 2026
The president argues that keeping afternoon light is preferable for daily activities and avoids the hassle of adjusting clocks.
In his message, he mentioned the PGA Tour and the need for sufficient light to finish golf tournaments.
He also cited his electoral victories in Arkansas as an argument for mobilizing the state’s residents against Cotton’s position.
Keeping the clock forward shifts sunrise and sunset times; it does not increase total hours of sunlight.
Tom Cotton Warns of Dark Winter Mornings
Cotton opposes permanent daylight saving time because it would delay winter sunrises and affect those who start their activities early.
In a speech in October 2025, he pointed out the risks for students who go to school and workers who commute before sunrise.
The senator also distinguished this proposal from permanent standard time, which maintains a greater correspondence with morning light.
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For Hispanic families, the decision would affect school routes, work shifts, and the organization of after-work activities.
When the Time Changes in the United States in 2026
The presidential pressure does not change current rules: the next return to standard time is still scheduled for Sunday, November 1.
Additionally, the Senate concluded its work for the week without scheduling votes before the November 3 elections.
Although Trump focuses his criticism on Cotton, there are other Republican resistances; Senator John Kennedy also questioned the possibility of approving the measure.
Households should keep the current calendar as a reference and wait for an approved reform before making changes to their plans.