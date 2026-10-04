Trump shares a supposed personal cell phone number.

Cotton opposes daylight saving time.

The November time change is still scheduled.

Donald Trump increased pressure on Republican Senator Tom Cotton on Saturday, October 3, to approve permanent daylight saving time.

On Truth Social, the president shared a phone number he claimed belonged to the legislator and asked Arkansas citizens to call him.

The post turned a legislative difference among Republicans into a public call to pressure the senator directly over his opposition to the bill.

Reuters was unable to verify that the number belonged to Cotton: when called, it went to a voicemail with no identification of the owner.

What the Bill to Eliminate Time Change Proposes

President Donald Trump pressured Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas on Saturday to support the bill seeking to permanently maintain daylight saving time. The president also asked Arkansas voters to call Cotton directly at the number… pic.twitter.com/XEuAcPMMbY — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) October 3, 2026



The Sunshine Protection Act, or Solar Light Protection Act, seeks to maintain daylight saving time year-round.

Its approval would eliminate seasonal clock adjustments in regions that currently move their clocks forward in the spring and back in the fall.

The House of Representatives approved the proposal in July, but it still faces obstacles in the Senate before reaching the president’s desk for signature.

The difference matters: ending time changes requires deciding which schedule to keep, a choice that divides supporters and critics.