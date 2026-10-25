The election agenda for this week, from Monday, October 26, to Sunday, November 1, 2026, features three confirmed debates and the closing of early voting in several states, just days ahead of the general election on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Why it matters

Decisions made at the polls affect your household: what you pay for rent, healthcare, or your children’s school, and the rules that impact your community. For Latino families, who often have multiple people with different work schedules, voting early can help avoid complications on election day. This week, some deadlines are still open, while others are closing. It’s a good idea to review them today.

This week’s debates

We did not find any confirmed debates this week in California, Texas, Florida, New York, Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, or New Jersey. According to Time (October 13, 2026), no debates were expected in the gubernatorial races in Georgia or Nevada, or in the Texas Senate race. The confirmed debates we found are:

Tuesday, October 27, Iowa (3rd Congressional District): Republican Zach Nunn, the incumbent representative, and Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott, a state senator, will debate at 9 p.m. on KCCI (channel 8.1 in Des Moines, with a broadcast on Very Local). According to Iowa Capital Dispatch, this is the only televised debate in the campaign. The outlet describes the contest as one of the most competitive in the country, with the potential to influence which party controls the House. The sources do not provide a time zone. Since Des Moines is in the Central Time Zone, it would be 10 p.m. ET. Confirm with the network.

Republican Zach Nunn, the incumbent representative, and Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott, a state senator, will debate at 9 p.m. on KCCI (channel 8.1 in Des Moines, with a broadcast on Very Local). According to Iowa Capital Dispatch, this is the only televised debate in the campaign. The outlet describes the contest as one of the most competitive in the country, with the potential to influence which party controls the House. The sources do not provide a time zone. Since Des Moines is in the Central Time Zone, it would be 10 p.m. ET. Confirm with the network. Tuesday, October 27, Connecticut (gubernatorial): Governor Ned Lamont (D), who is seeking a third term, and state Senator Ryan Fazio (R) will debate from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on WTNH News 8, with an online broadcast, from Mohegan Sun in Uncasville. This is the second and final debate between the two; the first was on Thursday, October 22. The debate is organized by WTNH and the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM).

Governor Ned Lamont (D), who is seeking a third term, and state Senator Ryan Fazio (R) will debate from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on WTNH News 8, with an online broadcast, from Mohegan Sun in Uncasville. This is the second and final debate between the two; the first was on Thursday, October 22. The debate is organized by WTNH and the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM). Thursday, October 29, Pennsylvania (8th Congressional District): Republican Rob Bresnahan, the incumbent representative, and Democrat Paige Cognetti, the mayor of Scranton, will debate at 7 p.m. ET from WVIA’s studios in Pittston. The debate will last 55 minutes and can be watched on WVIA-TV, heard on WVIA Radio, and streamed on wvia.org and the station’s YouTube channel.

Early voting: when it closes in each state

Texas: In-person early voting began on Monday, October 19, and ends on Friday, October 30, according to CBS Texas.

In-person early voting began on Monday, October 19, and ends on Friday, October 30, according to CBS Texas. Georgia: It runs from October 13 to October 30, according to NewsNation.

It runs from October 13 to October 30, according to NewsNation. Nevada: It runs from October 17 to October 30, according to NewsNation.

It runs from October 17 to October 30, according to NewsNation. Arizona: According to a summary based on NCSL rules published in The Blog Timer, in-person early voting ends at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 30. This is a secondary source. The Arizona Secretary of State’s office confirms that early voting began on October 7.

According to a summary based on NCSL rules published in The Blog Timer, in-person early voting ends at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 30. This is a secondary source. The Arizona Secretary of State’s office confirms that early voting began on October 7. Florida: All counties must offer in-person early voting from October 24 to October 31, according to Election Innovation. Local authorities may start as early as October 19 and end as late as November 1, so confirm hours and locations with your county supervisor of elections office.

All counties must offer in-person early voting from October 24 to October 31, according to Election Innovation. Local authorities may start as early as October 19 and end as late as November 1, so confirm hours and locations with your county supervisor of elections office. New Mexico: It runs from October 6 to October 31, according to a summary by Ballot Explained, a secondary source.

It runs from October 6 to October 31, according to a summary by Ballot Explained, a secondary source. New York: From October 24 to November 1, you can drop off your ballot at an early voting site in your county, according to vote.nyc.

From October 24 to November 1, you can drop off your ballot at an early voting site in your county, according to vote.nyc. New Jersey: Early voting runs from October 24 to November 1, according to the Washington Examiner. This source contains an error regarding another state; confirm with your county.

Early voting runs from October 24 to November 1, according to the Washington Examiner. This source contains an error regarding another state; confirm with your county. Illinois: It runs from September 24 to November 2, according to the Washington Examiner. This Monday falls after this week, but it defines what you still need to do.

Deadlines to register and request a mail-in ballot