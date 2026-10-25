The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit on Thursday, October 22, 2026, seeking to block certification of the Alaska Senate election if Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan loses, due to another candidate with the same name on the ballot, according to NBC News, CNBC, and The Center Square.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for Alaska, argues that candidate Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. could confuse voters who intend to vote for Sen. Sullivan.

It requests that the result not be certified if Sullivan does not win but would have won with all of Sullivan Jr.’s votes, and that an investigation be conducted.

Democratic candidate Peltola and election experts criticize the lawsuit; Trump supports it, and Sen. Sullivan’s team says it will let the lawsuit run its course.

Why it matters: The Alaska race could decide control of the Senate, and the lawsuit raises questions about whether the federal government can intervene in the certification of a state election. The voting takes place on November 3, 2026.

What the lawsuit seeks and its argument

The DOJ sued Alaska Division of Elections Director Carol Beecher, the state election boards, and the Board of Review of the Count. Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward signs the lawsuit.

The document states: «Some supporters of Sen. Sullivan will likely unintentionally vote for Daniel J. Sullivan.» According to published information, the lawsuit does not explain how a voter’s intention could be known, given the secrecy of the vote.

The two Sullivans on the ballot

Data Dan S. Sullivan Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. How they appear on the ballot Dan S. Sullivan Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. Party on the ballot Republican No party August primary 41.4% 2.5% Situation Incumbent senator Retired teacher; registered as a Republican this year

Sullivan Jr. previously belonged to the Alaskan Independence Party. In June, election authorities removed him from the ballot for failing to act «in good faith,» but Alaskan courts reinstated him. That month, he said he ran because he is not satisfied with the senator’s 12 years in office. In the August open primary, Mary Peltola received 49.5%.

How Alaska’s ranked-choice voting works