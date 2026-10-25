DOJ Suit Seeks to Block Alaska Senate Certification Due to Namesake
Posted on 10/25/26 at 08:12
The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit on Thursday, October 22, 2026, seeking to block certification of the Alaska Senate election if Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan loses, due to another candidate with the same name on the ballot, according to NBC News, CNBC, and The Center Square.
- The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for Alaska, argues that candidate Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. could confuse voters who intend to vote for Sen. Sullivan.
- It requests that the result not be certified if Sullivan does not win but would have won with all of Sullivan Jr.’s votes, and that an investigation be conducted.
- Democratic candidate Peltola and election experts criticize the lawsuit; Trump supports it, and Sen. Sullivan’s team says it will let the lawsuit run its course.
Why it matters: The Alaska race could decide control of the Senate, and the lawsuit raises questions about whether the federal government can intervene in the certification of a state election. The voting takes place on November 3, 2026.
What the lawsuit seeks and its argument
The DOJ sued Alaska Division of Elections Director Carol Beecher, the state election boards, and the Board of Review of the Count. Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward signs the lawsuit.
The document states: «Some supporters of Sen. Sullivan will likely unintentionally vote for Daniel J. Sullivan.» According to published information, the lawsuit does not explain how a voter’s intention could be known, given the secrecy of the vote.
The two Sullivans on the ballot
|Data
|Dan S. Sullivan
|Daniel J. Sullivan Jr.
|How they appear on the ballot
|Dan S. Sullivan
|Daniel J. Sullivan Jr.
|Party on the ballot
|Republican
|No party
|August primary
|41.4%
|2.5%
|Situation
|Incumbent senator
|Retired teacher; registered as a Republican this year
Sullivan Jr. previously belonged to the Alaskan Independence Party. In June, election authorities removed him from the ballot for failing to act «in good faith,» but Alaskan courts reinstated him. That month, he said he ran because he is not satisfied with the senator’s 12 years in office. In the August open primary, Mary Peltola received 49.5%.
How Alaska’s ranked-choice voting works
In the general election, there are four candidates. Instead of choosing just one, each voter can rank them in order of preference. In general, if no one exceeds half of the first-choice votes, the last candidate is eliminated, and their votes go to the next preference marked on each ballot. The process is repeated until only two candidates remain, and the one with the most votes wins.
Reactions
Trump said on Friday, October 23, in Fort Myers, Florida: «I was the one who said ‘do it,'» and called Sullivan Jr.’s candidacy «a disgrace.» Earlier, on Truth Social, he had called it a «SCAM.» Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Thursday that the DOJ does not intend to «improperly interfere» in elections or certifications.
Peltola wrote on X: «This is the corruption that Alaska is tired of.» Her spokesperson, Harry Child, called it «a despicable political threat to nullify an election.» Sen. Sullivan’s campaign spokesperson, Nate Adams, stated: «We will let the DOJ lawsuit run its course.»
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said the lawsuit is completely unnecessary and that the state already clearly distinguishes between the candidates on the ballot. The Division of Elections indicated that it is reviewing the lawsuit and is focused on the ongoing election. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker also criticized the lawsuit on social media.
David Becker, from the Center for Election Innovation & Research, pointed out: «This is purely a matter of state law.» Justin Levitt, a former DOJ official, stated that no law allows the DOJ to challenge ballots or delay certifications.
What’s next
The case remains before the federal court, while the campaign enters its final stretch. Cook Political Report rates the race as a toss-up, and the FiftyPlusOne average gives Peltola a 2-point lead. To see which other contests may tip the balance, consult our guide on the states that will decide control of Congress.
Sources: DOJ lawsuit (via Democracy Docket); NBC News; CNBC; The Center Square. Data consulted on October 24, 2026.