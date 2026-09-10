Trump Promises $5,000 Checks if Republicans Win: Could It Happen?
Posted on09/10/26 at 11:04
Donald Trump promises to give $5,000 checks to every American adult if Republicans maintain control of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections.
The president linked the proposed “dividend” to tariff revenue but did not explain who would qualify, when the money would be paid, or precisely how the payments would be financed.
- Why it matters: For a couple, the promise would represent $10,000. However, no program or check has been approved, and Americans cannot currently apply for the proposed payment.
Where Would Trump’s Proposed $5,000 Payments Come From?
“If Republicans win, you win with us, and you’re going to have five thousand dollars,” Trump said during the Republican convention in Dallas, according to EFE.
Trump offers $5,000 to each American if his party wins the midterm elections in November.
The elections are a barometer of the president’s popularity, at historic lows. At stake is control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. / ajr pic.twitter.com/toMhzOxr9L
— DW Español (@dw_espanol) September 10, 2026
Trump said the United States is “making a fortune” from tariffs and presented that revenue as a possible funding source for the payments.
- The Center Square (TCS) estimates that providing $5,000 to every adult would cost approximately $1.3 trillion, compared with an annual federal budget of nearly $7 trillion.
The size of the expenditure raises a central question: Would the money collected through tariffs be enough to finance the $5,000 checks Trump promises?
Winning the November Elections Would Not Guarantee $5,000 Checks
The proposal would not automatically become a federal payment simply because Republicans won the November elections. An expenditure of this size would have to pass through the congressional budget process.
So far, no income limits or eligibility requirements are known, nor is it clear whether the IRS would be responsible for distributing the money.
This is also not Trump’s first similar proposal. EFE notes that he previously proposed a DOGE dividend for millions of households that ultimately did not materialize.
He also proposed $2,000 checks funded by tariff revenue for middle- and low-income Americans, but those payments have not been implemented.
A Cash Promise Amid an Electoral Battle: Is It Populism?
The announcement comes as Republicans face a decisive election for control of Congress.
On November 3, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the Senate’s 100 seats will be at stake.
Trump also urged his supporters to vote as though he were on the ballot again: “I ask you to pretend that I’m on the ballot,” he said during the event.
For now, the proposed $5,000 payments should be understood as a conditional campaign promise dependent on a Republican victory—not as a new federal stimulus program or a benefit currently available to apply for.
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