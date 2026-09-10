Trump Promises $5,000 Checks if Republicans Win: Could It Happen?

Donald Trump promises to give $5,000 checks to every American adult if Republicans maintain control of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections.

The president linked the proposed “dividend” to tariff revenue but did not explain who would qualify, when the money would be paid, or precisely how the payments would be financed.

Why it matters: For a couple, the promise would represent $10,000. However, no program or check has been approved, and Americans cannot currently apply for the proposed payment.

Where Would Trump’s Proposed $5,000 Payments Come From?

“If Republicans win, you win with us, and you’re going to have five thousand dollars,” Trump said during the Republican convention in Dallas, according to EFE.

Trump offers $5,000 to each American if his party wins the midterm elections in November. The elections are a barometer of the president’s popularity, at historic lows. At stake is control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. / ajr pic.twitter.com/toMhzOxr9L — DW Español (@dw_espanol) September 10, 2026

Trump said the United States is “making a fortune” from tariffs and presented that revenue as a possible funding source for the payments.