Trump Escalates US-Canada Trade War With $50 Billion Contract Ban

US-Canada trade war escalates

Trump targets $50 billion in contracts

New import bans begin in September

Donald Trump opened another front in the US-Canada trade war by ordering the removal of Canadian products from federal contracting programs worth $50 billion.

The directive affects the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Multiple Award Schedules, which government agencies use to purchase a wide range of commercial products and services.

Trump conditioned Canada’s access on what he called “full and fair reciprocity” for US farmers and businesses.

“From now on, no reciprocity, no access!” the president wrote on Truth Social, accusing Canada of limiting opportunities for US companies in its public procurement system.

Trump Takes US-Canada Trade War to Federal Contracts

The decision expands the conflict beyond tariffs: Washington is now also using the federal government’s enormous purchasing power as a tool to pressure Canada.

The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) confirmed that Trump instructed it and the GSA to remove $50 billion in Canadian-origin products from multiple-award programs.