US Gas Prices Surpass $4.22 as Iran Conflict Hits Drivers’ Wallets

The average price of regular gasoline in the US reached $4.2245 per gallon Wednesday, according to AAA, increasing financial pressure on drivers.

The escalating conflict between the US and Iran and oil prices above $100 per barrel are raising concerns about potential additional increases.

Why it matters: Gasoline costs approximately 32% more than it did one year ago, while record diesel prices also threaten to increase transportation and merchandise costs.

Iran Conflict Pushes Oil Prices Above $100

Escalating tensions between the US and Iran are putting additional pressure on an oil market already concerned about possible supply disruptions.

Brent crude oil prices again exceeded $100 per barrel Wednesday amid renewed confrontations and uncertainty surrounding oil shipments from the Persian Gulf.

One key concern is the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for the global oil and fuel trade.

Any prolonged disruption in the region could restrict available supplies and keep international crude oil prices elevated, with subsequent effects on US refineries and gas stations.