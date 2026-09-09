US Gas Prices Surpass $4.22 as Iran Conflict Hits Drivers’ Wallets
Posted on09/09/26 at 12:00
The average price of regular gasoline in the US reached $4.2245 per gallon Wednesday, according to AAA, increasing financial pressure on drivers.
The escalating conflict between the US and Iran and oil prices above $100 per barrel are raising concerns about potential additional increases.
- Why it matters: Gasoline costs approximately 32% more than it did one year ago, while record diesel prices also threaten to increase transportation and merchandise costs.
Iran Conflict Pushes Oil Prices Above $100
Escalating tensions between the US and Iran are putting additional pressure on an oil market already concerned about possible supply disruptions.
Brent crude oil prices again exceeded $100 per barrel Wednesday amid renewed confrontations and uncertainty surrounding oil shipments from the Persian Gulf.
One key concern is the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for the global oil and fuel trade.
Any prolonged disruption in the region could restrict available supplies and keep international crude oil prices elevated, with subsequent effects on US refineries and gas stations.
US Gas Prices Are 32% Higher Than Last Year
The impact can already be measured in dollars. AAA currently lists regular gasoline at $4.2245 per gallon, compared with $3.1930 one year ago.
- The difference exceeds $1.03 per gallon, representing an increase of approximately 32%.
- Filling a 15-gallon tank now costs around $63.37, compared with approximately $47.90 one year ago.
That represents an additional $15.47 per fill-up: If a driver fills four tanks each month, the difference reaches approximately $62 monthly, provided prices remain at current levels.
- The recent trend offers little relief: AAA reported an average of $4.1203 one week ago and $4.0121 one month ago.
Record Diesel Prices Increase Pressure on Consumers
The problem of US gas prices extends beyond personal vehicles.
AAA reports diesel at $5.9424 per gallon, compared with $3.7048 one year ago—a difference of approximately $2.24.
- The increase directly affects truckers and companies that depend on fuel to transport goods by road.
- When these costs remain elevated, companies may face higher expenses for transporting food, products, and other merchandise across the country.
Therefore, developments in the conflict with Iran and the direction of oil prices will be crucial. If crude remains above $100 per barrel or continues rising, Americans could keep feeling the consequences every time they fill their tanks.
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