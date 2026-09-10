Dollar Exchange Rate Today: Currency Falls in Mexico and Colombia

The dollar exchange rate fell slightly again in Mexico on Thursday, September 10, according to data from Banxico. In Colombia, it extended its decline and reached new lows, while the Dominican Republic remained stable.

Why it matters: A cheaper dollar can reduce the cost of imported products and supplies, although it also lowers the amount of local currency received by people exchanging remittances sent in dollars.

Dollar Exchange Rate Today in Mexico, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic

In Mexico, the reference exchange rate published by Banxico stood at 16.8947 pesos per dollar on Thursday, compared with 16.9202 on Wednesday.

In the currency exchange market, the US dollar had the following rates:

Purchase: MX$16.62

Sale: MX$17.13

At Banco Azteca, one of the most widely consulted banks for cash transactions, the dollar was trading at: