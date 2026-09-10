Dollar Exchange Rate Today: Currency Falls in Mexico and Colombia
Posted on09/10/26 at 09:00
The dollar exchange rate fell slightly again in Mexico on Thursday, September 10, according to data from Banxico. In Colombia, it extended its decline and reached new lows, while the Dominican Republic remained stable.
- Why it matters: A cheaper dollar can reduce the cost of imported products and supplies, although it also lowers the amount of local currency received by people exchanging remittances sent in dollars.
Dollar Exchange Rate Today in Mexico, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic
In Mexico, the reference exchange rate published by Banxico stood at 16.8947 pesos per dollar on Thursday, compared with 16.9202 on Wednesday.
In the currency exchange market, the US dollar had the following rates:
- Purchase: MX$16.62
- Sale: MX$17.13
At Banco Azteca, one of the most widely consulted banks for cash transactions, the dollar was trading at:
- Purchase: MX$16.80
- Sale: MX$17.49
The slight decline kept the dollar below 17 pesos, although the final price paid by consumers varied depending on the bank or establishment where they completed the transaction.
Dollar Falls to New Lows in Colombia
In Colombia, the dollar extended its downward trend and lost more ground on Thursday.
The official exchange rate stood at 3,099.469 Colombian pesos per dollar, according to the Banco de la República, compared with 3,104.314 the previous day.
In Bogotá’s currency exchange market, the reference rates were:
- Purchase: COP 3,107
- Sale: COP 3,228
The latest decline pushed the dollar below 3,100 Colombian pesos, benefiting those who need the US currency for purchases, travel, or international payments.
However, families receiving remittances obtained fewer Colombian pesos when exchanging the same amount of dollars.
Dominican Republic Exchange Rate Remains Stable
In the Dominican Republic, the dollar remained virtually unchanged during Thursday’s session.
According to the Central Bank, the US currency had the following exchange rates:
- Purchase: RD$58.63
- Sale: RD$58.96
The exchange rate remained near 59 Dominican pesos per dollar, an important benchmark for households receiving remittances