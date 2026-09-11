US Diesel Prices Top $6 Record: Why Supermarket Costs Could Rise
Posted on09/11/26 at 18:00
US diesel prices reached a record high in the United States, creating pressure that could spread from the roads to the household bills of millions of families.
- AAA reported a national average of $6.0556 per gallon on Friday, September 11, compared with $3.7053 one year earlier. The year-over-year increase exceeds 63%.
- To put the increase into perspective, filling a 100-gallon tank now costs approximately $606, around $235 more than it did a year ago.
Why it matters: Diesel powers trucks and much of the US logistics network. When transporting goods becomes more expensive, those higher costs can eventually reach food and other consumer products.
Oil Above $100 Adds Pressure as US Diesel Price Breaks Record
The surge coincides with oil prices climbing above $100 per barrel again as markets assess the consequences of a prolonged war with Iran and new threats to energy transportation.
CNBC reported that Brent crude was headed for a weekly gain of approximately 8.4%, while WTI had risen nearly 9.2%, despite Friday’s decline.
September 11, 2026 – The average price of diesel in the United States reached a record of $6.05 per gallon, an increase of more than 60% compared to the $3.71 registered a year ago, according to AAA data. Meanwhile, gasoline rose to a national average of $4.29 per… pic.twitter.com/GDbxGoBHYU
— NOTICIAS DE PONCE (@NoticiasdePonce) September 11, 2026
However, expensive oil alone does not explain the record diesel price:
- The Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects that US distillate inventories, a category that includes diesel, will fall below 100 million barrels in September.
The agency also expects inventories to remain below the minimum of the previous five-year range for the rest of 2026 and much of 2027.
Trump Seeks to Contain Prices, but Relief May Take Time
The Donald Trump administration has adopted several measures to increase energy supplies and mitigate the effects of high diesel prices in the US.
- These actions include releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, granting regulatory flexibility to expand gasoline supplies, and encouraging increased US production.
- The administration is also seeking to add more Venezuelan oil to the available supply. However, some initiatives require time, while others primarily target gasoline and therefore do not guarantee an immediate decline in diesel prices.
Trump acknowledged this week that oil prices would probably not decline substantially until after the November midterm elections.
From Truck Fuel Tanks to Family Budgets
The question now is how much of the increase in US diesel prices will ultimately be passed on to consumers.
Carriers must pay more to transport food, merchandise, and raw materials across the country. Companies may absorb part of that increase or pass it along through higher shipping rates and retail prices.
- This makes record diesel prices a problem extending far beyond the drivers and companies that use the fuel directly.
With oil above $100, tight distillate inventories, and a war maintaining uncertainty over global supplies, the higher cost of filling a truck could ultimately appear on consumers’ next supermarket receipt.