US Diesel Prices Top $6 Record: Why Supermarket Costs Could Rise

US diesel prices reached a record high in the United States, creating pressure that could spread from the roads to the household bills of millions of families.

AAA reported a national average of $6.0556 per gallon on Friday, September 11, compared with $3.7053 one year earlier. The year-over-year increase exceeds 63% .

on Friday, September 11, compared with $3.7053 one year earlier. The year-over-year increase . To put the increase into perspective, filling a 100-gallon tank now costs approximately $606, around $235 more than it did a year ago.

Why it matters: Diesel powers trucks and much of the US logistics network. When transporting goods becomes more expensive, those higher costs can eventually reach food and other consumer products.

Oil Above $100 Adds Pressure as US Diesel Price Breaks Record

The surge coincides with oil prices climbing above $100 per barrel again as markets assess the consequences of a prolonged war with Iran and new threats to energy transportation.

CNBC reported that Brent crude was headed for a weekly gain of approximately 8.4%, while WTI had risen nearly 9.2%, despite Friday’s decline.

September 11, 2026 – The average price of diesel in the United States reached a record of $6.05 per gallon, an increase of more than 60% compared to the $3.71 registered a year ago, according to AAA data. Meanwhile, gasoline rose to a national average of $4.29 per… pic.twitter.com/GDbxGoBHYU — NOTICIAS DE PONCE (@NoticiasdePonce) September 11, 2026

However, expensive oil alone does not explain the record diesel price: