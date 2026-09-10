California Ballot Propositions 2026: $155 Billion at Stake in November

California voters will decide on five proposals during the November 3 midterm elections that could affect approximately $155 billion, according to a projection by The Center Square.

However, that figure does not mean families will face an equivalent amount in new taxes. The measures would affect state debt, taxes, housing, and public services in different ways.

Why it matters: For workers and middle-income families, the central questions are who would ultimately pay and what indirect benefits or costs could emerge over the next several years.

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California Ballot Propositions 2026 Put $155 Billion at Stake

Propositions 1, 2, 3, 37, and 40 will be among the economic decisions placed before California voters in November.