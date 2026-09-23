US Tariff Refunds Reach $122 Billion: Will Consumers Get Money Back?
Posted on09/23/26 at 17:00
Thousands of US companies are recovering money from tariffs struck down by the Supreme Court, while American consumers who faced higher prices remain outside the current tariff refunds process.
As of September 11, Customs had certified approximately $122 billion in refunds, including interest, and sent them to the Treasury for disbursement, according to court documents cited by The Center Square.
The question has now reached the Senate: six lawmakers want to know whether the Trump administration has any plan to ensure that consumers receive compensation as well.
- Why it matters: Tariffs were formally paid by importers, but economic research indicates that a significant share of the cost was ultimately borne within the United States through higher prices and other effects.
How Much Could US Tariff Refunds Represent for Each Household?
The tariffs struck down under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) generated around $166 billion before the Supreme Court ruling.
If the $122 billion already certified were hypothetically divided among approximately 130 million households, it would represent roughly $900 to $950 per household.
- But that check does not exist: This is only an illustrative calculation to put the amount into perspective and does not mean that each household paid or is entitled to claim that amount.
The Tax Foundation estimates that the new tariffs represented an average tax increase of approximately $1,000 per household in 2025. For 2026, it estimates around $820.
The CBO also concluded that US consumers and businesses bore most of the tariff costs. More recent evidence suggests that foreign exporters may have absorbed between 10% and 15% toward the end of 2025.
Can Consumers Request a Tariff Refund From the US Government?
Currently, there is no general federal program allowing consumers to directly claim from Customs the money they may have paid indirectly through higher prices.
Refunds are being issued to importers of record that legally paid the duties.
- However, Senator Elizabeth Warren and five other senators sent a letter to US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer asking how much of the tariff burden fell on consumers and whether there is a mechanism to compensate them, according to The Center Square.
Warren has also urged companies such as Walmart, Amazon, Apple, Target, and Nike to pass along tariff refunds they receive to customers. This is a political request, not a general legal obligation for companies.
The Answer That Could Clarify What Happens to the Money
Greer has argued that US tariff refunds legally go to the importers that directly paid the tariffs, while questioning how much of the cost was ultimately passed on to consumers.
The senators requested a response by October 5, leaving a central question unresolved:
If companies recover billions of dollars from tariffs that the Supreme Court found were not authorized under IEEPA, will any mechanism emerge to return part of that money to consumers who paid higher prices?