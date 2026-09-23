US Tariff Refunds Reach $122 Billion: Will Consumers Get Money Back?

Thousands of US companies are recovering money from tariffs struck down by the Supreme Court, while American consumers who faced higher prices remain outside the current tariff refunds process.

As of September 11, Customs had certified approximately $122 billion in refunds, including interest, and sent them to the Treasury for disbursement, according to court documents cited by The Center Square.

The question has now reached the Senate: six lawmakers want to know whether the Trump administration has any plan to ensure that consumers receive compensation as well.

Why it matters: Tariffs were formally paid by importers, but economic research indicates that a significant share of the cost was ultimately borne within the United States through higher prices and other effects.

How Much Could US Tariff Refunds Represent for Each Household?

The tariffs struck down under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) generated around $166 billion before the Supreme Court ruling.

If the $122 billion already certified were hypothetically divided among approximately 130 million households, it would represent roughly $900 to $950 per household.

But that check does not exist: This is only an illustrative calculation to put the amount into perspective and does not mean that each household paid or is entitled to claim that amount.

The Tax Foundation estimates that the new tariffs represented an average tax increase of approximately $1,000 per household in 2025. For 2026, it estimates around $820.