US Home Prices Have More Than Doubled Since 2000 Despite Lower Mortgage Rates

Buying a home in the US 26 years ago meant paying higher mortgage interest rates than today, but there was a major difference: homes cost much less.

In 2000, a new home had a median annual price of approximately $169,000, while in the second quarter of 2026 it reached $410,700, according to data from the Census Bureau and HUD compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Why it matters: The increase in home prices forces new generations to save for larger down payments and finance much more money, even when mortgage rates are lower than they were decades ago.

Lower Mortgage Rates Do Not Necessarily Mean More Affordable Homes

In 2000, the average annual rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was approximately 8.05%, according to historical data from Freddie Mac.

Today, the picture looks better on paper: Freddie Mac reported an average rate of 6.95% as of September 17, compared with 6.76% the previous week.

But home prices have changed dramatically: