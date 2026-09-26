US Mortgage Rates Surpass 7%, Hitting Trump-Era High: How Much More Will You Pay?

Buying a home is becoming more complicated in the United States: the 30-year fixed mortgage rate reached 7.03%, its highest level since January 2025, according to EFE.

This figure also represents the highest recorded during the second term of President Donald Trump, which began in January 2025, according to Freddie Mac records.

Just a week ago, the rate averaged 6.95%. A year ago, it was at 6.30%, a difference that can translate into hundreds of additional dollars.

Why it matters: a higher rate reduces how much a family can finance without raising their monthly payment too much and may force them to look for a cheaper home.

Mortgage Rates at 7.03%: The Impact on Monthly Payments

The median price of a used home was $429,100 in August, a year-over-year increase of 1.6%, according to the National Association of Realtors.

With that price and a hypothetical 20% down payment, the buyer would have to finance around $343,280.

At a 6.30% rate, the principal and interest payment would be around $2,125 per month. With 7.03%, it would increase to approximately $2,291 .

. This represents about $166 more each month, or nearly $2,000 annually, not considering taxes, insurance, HOA, and other associated costs.

The fact: the Mortgage Bankers Association offers an even higher measurement: 7.12%, compared to the previous 6.97% and its highest level since May 2024.