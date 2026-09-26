US Mortgage Rates Surpass 7%, Hitting Trump-Era High: How Much More Will You Pay?
Posted on09/26/26 at 09:47
Buying a home is becoming more complicated in the United States: the 30-year fixed mortgage rate reached 7.03%, its highest level since January 2025, according to EFE.
- This figure also represents the highest recorded during the second term of President Donald Trump, which began in January 2025, according to Freddie Mac records.
- Just a week ago, the rate averaged 6.95%. A year ago, it was at 6.30%, a difference that can translate into hundreds of additional dollars.
Why it matters: a higher rate reduces how much a family can finance without raising their monthly payment too much and may force them to look for a cheaper home.
Mortgage Rates at 7.03%: The Impact on Monthly Payments
The median price of a used home was $429,100 in August, a year-over-year increase of 1.6%, according to the National Association of Realtors.
With that price and a hypothetical 20% down payment, the buyer would have to finance around $343,280.
- At a 6.30% rate, the principal and interest payment would be around $2,125 per month. With 7.03%, it would increase to approximately $2,291.
- This represents about $166 more each month, or nearly $2,000 annually, not considering taxes, insurance, HOA, and other associated costs.
The fact: the Mortgage Bankers Association offers an even higher measurement: 7.12%, compared to the previous 6.97% and its highest level since May 2024.
Los tipos de interés promedio de los préstamos hipotecarios para la compra de vivienda, a 30 años y con una tasa fija durante todo el crédito, suben al 7,03 % en Estados Unidos.https://t.co/FgBsJxw2PP
— EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) September 24, 2026
Buying a Home Becomes More Difficult Despite Increased Supply
The price increase already coincides with signs of weakness: used home sales fell 2% in August and remained at an annualized rate of 3.98 million.
However, there is an advantage for those still looking: there were 1.62 million homes available, 5.9% more than a year ago.
The process: some buyers are looking for adjustable-rate loans. ARMs represented 9.8% of mortgage applications, according to MBA, because they offered lower initial rates.
These mortgages can offer lower initial payments, but their rate can change later depending on the conditions established in the loan.
Why Are Mortgage Rates Still Rising Under the Trump Administration?
The fact that mortgage rates have reached their highest level during Trump’s second term does not mean that the Presidency directly determines these rates.
Financial market conditions, inflation expectations, and Treasury bond yields can influence the cost of mortgage financing.
What you can do: compare offers from several lenders, review different types of mortgages, and calculate the total cost, not just the announced rate.
For families who were expecting to buy a home, the barrier is clear once again: prices remain high, and financing the purchase is again above the feared 7%.