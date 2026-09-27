Dollar Accelerates Rise, Nears 18 Pesos in Mexico: How High Will It Go?
Posted on09/27/26 at 02:53
The dollar is gaining ground again this Friday, September 25, in Mexico and is approaching the 18-peso barrier in some sales references.
Colombia is also experiencing a strong surge in the US currency, while in the Dominican Republic, the sale price has once again exceeded 60 pesos.
Why it matters: A more expensive dollar can increase the cost of purchases, travel, and imports, but it allows individuals to receive more local currency when exchanging remittances sent from the United States.
The Dollar Nears 18 Pesos Today in Mexico
In Mexico, the reference exchange rate from Banxico stands at 17.6425 pesos per dollar this Friday, confirming the advance of the US currency.
In the foreign exchange market, prices show slight changes and are currently at:
- Purchase: $17.31
- Sale: $17.89
At Banco Azteca, one of the most consulted references for cash transactions, the dollar is trading at:
- Purchase: $16.90
- Sale: $17.99
The sale figure puts the dollar at practically 18 pesos, a level that is especially felt by those who need to buy dollars for travel, payments, or international purchases.
The Dollar Accelerates Its Rise in Colombia
Colombia is experiencing another significant dollar movement this Friday, as the dollar continues to regain ground against the Colombian peso.
The reference reported by the Banco de la República stands at 3,328.456 Colombian pesos per dollar, reflecting the rapid advance of the US currency.
In the Bogotá foreign exchange market, the available references are:
- Purchase: $3.178
- Sale: $3.306
Families who receive remittances can obtain more Colombian pesos per dollar exchanged if the currency’s appreciation is also reflected in the rates offered to the public.
Dominican Republic Exceeds $60 in Sales.
In the Dominican Republic, the dollar is also advancing this Friday and has once again surpassed an important reference in sales operations.
According to the market values provided for this day, the US currency is trading at:
- Purchase: 58.22 Dominican pesos
- Sale: $60.05 Dominican pesos
The difference between purchase and sale is especially relevant for consumers, travelers, and families who frequently conduct transactions with dollars.
Those who plan to exchange money should compare rates before making a transaction, as banks and exchange houses may offer different rates throughout the day.