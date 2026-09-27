Dollar Accelerates Rise, Nears 18 Pesos in Mexico: How High Will It Go?

The dollar is gaining ground again this Friday, September 25, in Mexico and is approaching the 18-peso barrier in some sales references.

Colombia is also experiencing a strong surge in the US currency, while in the Dominican Republic, the sale price has once again exceeded 60 pesos.

Why it matters: A more expensive dollar can increase the cost of purchases, travel, and imports, but it allows individuals to receive more local currency when exchanging remittances sent from the United States.

The Dollar Nears 18 Pesos Today in Mexico

In Mexico, the reference exchange rate from Banxico stands at 17.6425 pesos per dollar this Friday, confirming the advance of the US currency.

In the foreign exchange market, prices show slight changes and are currently at:

Purchase: $17.31

Sale: $17.89

At Banco Azteca, one of the most consulted references for cash transactions, the dollar is trading at: