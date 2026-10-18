Dollar in Mexico Closes at 18.4930 Pesos, Highest Level Since November 2025
Posted on 10/18/26 at 18:30
The dollar in Mexico closed the week at its highest level since November 2025: the FIX exchange rate on Friday, October 16, 2026, was 18.4930 pesos per dollar, according to the Bank of Mexico.
- The FIX of 18.4930 is the highest of 2026 and the largest since November 24, 2025 (18.4997).
- During the week of October 9-16, the dollar rose 7.67 cents (+0.4%).
- With the FIX on Friday, 500 dollars is equivalent to 9,246.50 pesos, about 809 pesos more than with the year’s minimum.
Why it matters: if you send remittances to Mexico, each dollar yields more pesos than at any other time in 2026. However, what your family receives depends on the company’s rates and fees.
How the FIX moved during the week
According to Banxico’s data, the FIX exchange rate closed each day as follows:
- Friday, October 9: 18.4163
- Monday, October 12: 18.2542
- Tuesday, October 13: 18.3528
- Wednesday, October 14: 18.4888
- Thursday, October 15: 18.4250
- Friday, October 16: 18.4930
On Friday, October 9, the FIX had been 18.4163, a figure we reviewed in our note on Monday, October 12. A week later, the October 16 closing surpassed that level.
How much it has risen in 2026
Compared to Friday, October 2 (18.1903), the dollar advanced 1.7%. Compared to the 2025 closing (18.0012 on December 31), the rise is 2.7%.
The broader comparison is with the year’s minimum: 16.8748 pesos on September 4, 2026. Since then, the dollar has gained more than 1.61 pesos, a 9.6% increase.
What it means for a $500 transfer
With the FIX on Friday, 500 dollars is equivalent to 9,246.50 pesos. With the September 4 minimum, the same transfer was equivalent to 8,437.40 pesos. The difference is about 809 pesos in the recipient’s favor.
These are calculations using the reference rate. The FIX is determined by Banxico with an average of wholesale market quotes. It is announced starting at 12:00 (Mexico City time) each business day and published in the Official Gazette the following business day. Banks and remittance companies apply their own rate and fees, so the final amount may be lower.
A fact for those sending to Colombia
In Colombia, the opposite occurs. According to data from the Bank of the Republic published on datos.gov.co, the Representative Market Rate (TRM) in effect from October 17 to 19 is 3,174.67 pesos per dollar. This is 0.6% less than the 3,194.44 in effect from October 10 to 13. At this rate, 500 dollars is equivalent to approximately 1,587,335 Colombian pesos.
What you can do
- Compare the final amount that your family will receive in pesos, not just the transfer fee.
- Check the daily rate at each service before confirming, as it may differ from the FIX.
- Check the FIX on Monday, October 19, which will be announced starting at noon (Mexico City time), if you want to compare it with the Friday closing.
Sources: Bank of Mexico, FIX exchange rate; TRM, Bank of the Republic via datos.gov.co. Data consulted on October 17, 2026.