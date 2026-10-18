The dollar in Mexico closed the week at its highest level since November 2025: the FIX exchange rate on Friday, October 16, 2026, was 18.4930 pesos per dollar, according to the Bank of Mexico.

The FIX of 18.4930 is the highest of 2026 and the largest since November 24, 2025 (18.4997).

During the week of October 9-16, the dollar rose 7.67 cents (+0.4%).

With the FIX on Friday, 500 dollars is equivalent to 9,246.50 pesos, about 809 pesos more than with the year’s minimum.

Why it matters: if you send remittances to Mexico, each dollar yields more pesos than at any other time in 2026. However, what your family receives depends on the company’s rates and fees.

How the FIX moved during the week

According to Banxico’s data, the FIX exchange rate closed each day as follows:

Friday, October 9: 18.4163

Monday, October 12: 18.2542

Tuesday, October 13: 18.3528

Wednesday, October 14: 18.4888

Thursday, October 15: 18.4250

Friday, October 16: 18.4930

On Friday, October 9, the FIX had been 18.4163, a figure we reviewed in our note on Monday, October 12. A week later, the October 16 closing surpassed that level.

How much it has risen in 2026