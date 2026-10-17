These are the money news highlights from Saturday, October 10, to Friday, October 16, 2026: the Social Security Administration announced a 3.6% increase for 2027, and September’s inflation rate rose to 3.7% annually. Additionally, gasoline prices dropped by just a few cents, and the dollar closed the week at $3,170.46 in Colombia and 18.4930 pesos in Mexico.

Why it matters: the Social Security adjustment will affect payments for millions of people starting in 2027, while inflation and gasoline prices impact everyday living costs. The exchange rate, meanwhile, is a key reference for those sending or receiving money in Mexico and Colombia.

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2027 Social Security COLA: 3.6% Increase

The Social Security Administration (SSA) reported on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, that the 2027 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be 3.6%. On average, retirees will receive $75 more per month.

Almost 72 million Social Security beneficiaries will see the adjustment starting in January 2027. Additionally, about 7.3 million Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries will receive higher payments beginning December 31, 2026. Some people receive both benefits.

The SSA indicated that those who create a my Social Security account and sign up for digital notices before November 18, 2026, will be able to view their COLA online up to three weeks earlier than those waiting for a letter by mail.

Inflation and Gasoline: September Rates Rise, but Pump Prices Drop Slightly

The September Consumer Price Index (CPI), published on Wednesday, October 14, by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), showed an annual inflation rate of 3.7%, up from 3.4% in August. Seasonally adjusted, prices rose 0.6% for the month, above August’s 0.4%.