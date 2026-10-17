Week Ends with 3.6% COLA, 3.7% Inflation, and Dollar Updates
Posted on 10/17/26 at 12:06
These are the money news highlights from Saturday, October 10, to Friday, October 16, 2026: the Social Security Administration announced a 3.6% increase for 2027, and September’s inflation rate rose to 3.7% annually. Additionally, gasoline prices dropped by just a few cents, and the dollar closed the week at $3,170.46 in Colombia and 18.4930 pesos in Mexico.
Why it matters: the Social Security adjustment will affect payments for millions of people starting in 2027, while inflation and gasoline prices impact everyday living costs. The exchange rate, meanwhile, is a key reference for those sending or receiving money in Mexico and Colombia.
MundoNow
2027 Social Security COLA: 3.6% Increase
The Social Security Administration (SSA) reported on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, that the 2027 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be 3.6%. On average, retirees will receive $75 more per month.
Almost 72 million Social Security beneficiaries will see the adjustment starting in January 2027. Additionally, about 7.3 million Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries will receive higher payments beginning December 31, 2026. Some people receive both benefits.
The SSA indicated that those who create a my Social Security account and sign up for digital notices before November 18, 2026, will be able to view their COLA online up to three weeks earlier than those waiting for a letter by mail.
Inflation and Gasoline: September Rates Rise, but Pump Prices Drop Slightly
The September Consumer Price Index (CPI), published on Wednesday, October 14, by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), showed an annual inflation rate of 3.7%, up from 3.4% in August. Seasonally adjusted, prices rose 0.6% for the month, above August’s 0.4%.
Fuel was the category with the most significant impact: gasoline advanced 9.1% in September and 34.2% over the last 12 months, while overall energy prices increased 5.2% for the month.
Underlying inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.3% for the month and reached 2.6% annually, up from 2.4% in August. Food prices remained unchanged for the month (0.0%) and accumulated 2.5% over 12 months: 1.8% at supermarkets and 3.5% at restaurants.
According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), with data from Monday, October 12, the average price of regular gasoline was $4.331 per gallon nationwide. This is 2.3 cents less than on October 5 ($4.354) but $1.270 more than a year ago. Diesel averaged $6.179, 2.0 cents less than the previous week ($6.199). In California, regular gasoline dropped 12.3 cents for the week, to $6.104.
Dollar in Mexico and Colombia: 0.4% Increase in Mexico, 1.5% Decrease in Colombia
In Mexico, the FIX exchange rate set by Banxico closed on Friday, October 16, at 18.4930 pesos per dollar, the week’s high. Compared to the closing rate on Friday, October 9 (18.4163), the dollar advanced 0.4%.
In Colombia, the Representative Market Rate (TRM) was $3,170.46 on Friday, October 16, the week’s low. Compared to the $3,218.75 rate on Friday, October 9, the dollar dropped 1.5%.
Here are the daily closing rates:
- Monday, October 12: Mexico 18.2542 (week’s low); Colombia $3,194.44.
- Tuesday, October 13: Mexico 18.3528; Colombia $3,194.44.
- Wednesday, October 14: Mexico 18.4888; Colombia $3,181.74.
- Thursday, October 15: Mexico 18.4250; Colombia $3,197.65.
- Friday, October 16: Mexico 18.4930; Colombia $3,170.46.
The TRM of $3,194.44 was in effect from Saturday, October 10, to Tuesday, October 13.
What’s Next
The Federal Reserve will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, October 27, and Wednesday, October 28, 2026. It will arrive with an annual inflation rate of 3.7% in September and an unemployment rate of 4.2%, according to the BLS.
The EIA will release its next gasoline price update on Tuesday, October 20. In Colombia, the TRM will be $3,174.67 from Saturday, October 17, to Monday, October 19.
Regarding payments, the first with the increase will arrive on December 31, 2026, for SSI beneficiaries. The Social Security adjustment will be visible starting in January 2027, and the deadline to sign up for digital notices is November 18, 2026.
Sources: Social Security Administration (SSA); US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS); Energy Information Administration (EIA); Bank of Mexico (Banxico); Colombian Financial Superintendence (datos.gov.co); Federal Reserve. Data consulted on October 17, 2026.