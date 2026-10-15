US Inflation Rises to 3.7% in September as Gasoline Prices Surge

The US inflation rate rises to 3.7% in September, driven by gasoline prices, according to a statement released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Wednesday, October 14. This is the highest annual rate since May 2026 and is up from 3.4% for the 12 months ending in August. On a monthly basis, the Consumer Price Index increased 0.6%, following a 0.4% rise in August, according to the BLS report on US inflation.

Why it matters: Gasoline prices rose 9.1% in September and accounted for more than half of the monthly increase in the overall index. Over 12 months, they have risen 34.2%. Because fuel is a frequent expense for many households, the increase can quickly affect family budgets.

What’s Up and What’s Down

Energy: increased 5.2% for the month, after rising 2.1% in August, and 20.4% over 12 months.

increased 5.2% for the month, after rising 2.1% in August, and 20.4% over 12 months. Heating: fuel oil is up 74.2% over 12 months.

fuel oil is up 74.2% over 12 months. Household services: electricity is up 4.4% and natural gas is up 5.0% over 12 months.

electricity is up 4.4% and natural gas is up 5.0% over 12 months. Housing: increased 0.4% for the month and 3.2% over 12 months.

increased 0.4% for the month and 3.2% over 12 months. Cars and clothing: used cars are down 1.5% over 12 months, while new cars are up 0.6% and clothing is up 3.4%.

Core US inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.3% in September, the same as in August. Over 12 months, it reached 2.6%, compared with 2.4% in August.

The Supermarket

Food prices were unchanged in September (0.0%). Grocery prices fell 0.1% for the month, while restaurant prices increased 0.2%. Within grocery stores, beef prices fell 1.0% and milk prices dropped 2.0%.

Over 12 months, food prices are up 2.5%, with grocery prices up 1.8% and restaurant prices up 3.5%. Fruits and vegetables are up 3.7%, and non-alcoholic beverages are up 3.8%, while dairy products are down 0.7%.

What’s Next for US Inflation