US Trade Deficit With Mexico Rises 21% in 2026 Despite Tariffs

The US trade deficit with Mexico reached $155.871 billion from January to August 2026, a 21.2% increase compared with the same period in 2025, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The increase occurred despite tariffs Washington applies to vehicles, auto parts, steel, and aluminum.

The U.S. imported $419.344 billion in goods from Mexico and exported $263.473 billion from January to August 2026.

The deficit with Mexico rose by $27.294 billion, from $128.577 billion to $155.871 billion.

Mexico has the second-largest U.S. trade deficit, behind Vietnam at $163.904 billion.

Why it matters: The Trump administration uses trade deficits as an argument for tougher trade policies, and according to an analysis published by El Financiero, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) is expected to focus on the deficit with Mexico. What is decided could affect the production chains that connect both countries.

What the US Trade Deficit With Mexico Measures, and What It Doesn’t

A trade deficit in goods occurs when a country buys more products than it sells to another. It is similar to a family budget in which more is spent at a store than is earned from it. The Census figure covers merchandise only and does not include services.

It is also worth noting that trade increased in both directions. Imports from Mexico rose 18.3%, from $354.477 billion, while U.S. exports to Mexico increased 16.6%, from $225.901 billion. The deficit grows because purchases increased by more dollars than sales.

Mexico Among the Largest US Trade Partners

From January to August 2026, Mexico was the leading supplier of goods to the U.S. It was followed by Canada, with $269.645 billion in imports, and Taiwan, with $186.936 billion. Mexico was also the leading destination for U.S. exports, ahead of Canada at $235.972 billion.