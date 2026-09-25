Social Security October 2026: 2 SSI Payments and Key Date for 2027 COLA

October will bring six key Social Security payment dates, including two SSI deposits and the anticipated announcement of the 2027 benefit increase.

The official calendar shows payments from October 1 through October 30, depending on the type of benefit and the beneficiary’s birth date.

Why it matters: In addition to knowing when payments will arrive, October will determine how much Social Security benefits will increase in 2027.

Who Will Receive Social Security Payments in October 2026?

The first payments will go to Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries, whose deposit is scheduled for Thursday, October 1.

After that, on Friday, October 2, people who began receiving Social Security before May 1997 and certain beneficiaries who receive both Social Security and SSI will be paid.

The Social Security Administration’s regular calendar normally schedules payments on the 3rd for this group and on the 1st for SSI beneficiaries.