Social Security October 2026: 2 SSI Payments and Key Date for 2027 COLA
Posted on09/24/26 at 20:00
October will bring six key Social Security payment dates, including two SSI deposits and the anticipated announcement of the 2027 benefit increase.
The official calendar shows payments from October 1 through October 30, depending on the type of benefit and the beneficiary’s birth date.
- Why it matters: In addition to knowing when payments will arrive, October will determine how much Social Security benefits will increase in 2027.
Who Will Receive Social Security Payments in October 2026?
The first payments will go to Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries, whose deposit is scheduled for Thursday, October 1.
After that, on Friday, October 2, people who began receiving Social Security before May 1997 and certain beneficiaries who receive both Social Security and SSI will be paid.
The Social Security Administration’s regular calendar normally schedules payments on the 3rd for this group and on the 1st for SSI beneficiaries.
These are all the October dates:
- October 1: SSI beneficiaries.
- October 2: people who began receiving Social Security before May 1997 and certain Social Security + SSI beneficiaries.
- October 14: beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th.
- October 21: beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th.
- October 28: beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st.
- October 30: advance SSI payment for November.
For beneficiaries paid according to their birth date, SSA uses the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of the month.
Why Will There Be 2 Payments in October?
SSI beneficiaries will receive payments on October 1 and October 30, but this does not represent an extra benefit.
The second deposit corresponds to the November payment, paid early because November 1 falls on a Sunday.
For that reason, people who receive the October 30 deposit should not expect another regular SSI payment on November 1.
2027 Social Security COLA Will Also Be Revealed in October
Another important date will be October 14, when the official cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2027 is expected to be announced.
The Senior Citizens League currently projects a 3.5% increase, compared with the 2.8% COLA applied in 2026.
- If this estimate is confirmed, a monthly benefit of $2,000 would increase to approximately $2,070, while the average increase calculated by the organization would be about $67.90 per month.
The final percentage will depend on the third-quarter CPI-W. That is why 3.5% remains a projection rather than the official increase.