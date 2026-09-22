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SNAP Benefits Increase October 1: Family of Four Can Receive Up to $1,023
New SNAP benefit amounts take effect October 1, with a four-person household eligible for up to $1,023 per month.
By  Daniel Navas
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Cupones SNAP aumentan el 1 de octubre, SNAP Benefits Increase October 1: Family of Four Can Receive Up to $1,023
FOTO: Shutterstock

Posted on09/22/26 at 14:43

Millions of households receiving SNAP benefits will have new benefit amounts starting October 1, 2026, when the cost-of-living adjustment for fiscal year 2027 takes effect.

In the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C., a household of four can receive up to $1,023 per month, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

  • Why it matters: The adjustment increases the maximum food assistance available, although the amount each household receives will depend on its income, size, and applicable deductions.

SNAP Benefits Up to $1,841 per Month: New Amounts Starting October 1

For one person, the maximum monthly benefit will be $306, while a two-person household can receive up to $562. The maximum will be $808 for three people, $1,023 for four, $1,217 for five, and $1,463 for six.

Households of seven can receive up to $1,616, while for eight people the maximum will reach $1,841 per month.

The USDA also set the minimum benefit for eligible households of one or two people in the 48 states and D.C. at $25.

SNAP coupons October 2026, SNAP Benefits Increase October 1: Family of Four Can Receive Up to $1,023
SNAP Benefits Increase October 1: Family of Four Can Receive Up to $1,023 – Infographic – MundoNow – Source: usda.gov

Will Your Family Receive $1,023? Not Everyone Gets the Maximum

A family of four will not automatically receive $1,023. This amount represents the maximum available, not a uniform payment for all beneficiaries.

  • The final amount will depend on the household’s financial circumstances and the deductions considered when calculating SNAP benefits.

Income standards are also changing: For four people, the gross monthly income limit corresponding to 130% of the federal poverty level will be $3,575 in the 48 states and D.C.

More Than SNAP Payments Are Changing: These Limits Also Change in October

The October adjustment modifies other figures that can affect the calculation of benefits.

new SNAP amounts
SNAP Benefits Increase October 1: Family of Four Can Receive Up to $1,023 – PHOTO: Shutterstock
  • The maximum excess shelter deduction will be $769 in the 48 states and D.C.
  • Additionally, the federal asset limit remains at $3,000 for households subject to the standard resource test.
  • For households subject to that test with at least one person age 60 or older or with a disability, the limit will increase to $4,750.

The new SNAP parameters will be in effect from October 1, 2026, through September 30, 2027.