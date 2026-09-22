SNAP Benefits Increase October 1: Family of Four Can Receive Up to $1,023
Posted on09/22/26 at 14:43
Millions of households receiving SNAP benefits will have new benefit amounts starting October 1, 2026, when the cost-of-living adjustment for fiscal year 2027 takes effect.
In the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C., a household of four can receive up to $1,023 per month, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).
- Why it matters: The adjustment increases the maximum food assistance available, although the amount each household receives will depend on its income, size, and applicable deductions.
SNAP Benefits Up to $1,841 per Month: New Amounts Starting October 1
For one person, the maximum monthly benefit will be $306, while a two-person household can receive up to $562. The maximum will be $808 for three people, $1,023 for four, $1,217 for five, and $1,463 for six.
Households of seven can receive up to $1,616, while for eight people the maximum will reach $1,841 per month.
The USDA also set the minimum benefit for eligible households of one or two people in the 48 states and D.C. at $25.
Will Your Family Receive $1,023? Not Everyone Gets the Maximum
A family of four will not automatically receive $1,023. This amount represents the maximum available, not a uniform payment for all beneficiaries.
- The final amount will depend on the household’s financial circumstances and the deductions considered when calculating SNAP benefits.
Income standards are also changing: For four people, the gross monthly income limit corresponding to 130% of the federal poverty level will be $3,575 in the 48 states and D.C.
More Than SNAP Payments Are Changing: These Limits Also Change in October
The October adjustment modifies other figures that can affect the calculation of benefits.
- The maximum excess shelter deduction will be $769 in the 48 states and D.C.
- Additionally, the federal asset limit remains at $3,000 for households subject to the standard resource test.
- For households subject to that test with at least one person age 60 or older or with a disability, the limit will increase to $4,750.
The new SNAP parameters will be in effect from October 1, 2026, through September 30, 2027.