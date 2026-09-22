SNAP Benefits Increase October 1: Family of Four Can Receive Up to $1,023

Millions of households receiving SNAP benefits will have new benefit amounts starting October 1, 2026, when the cost-of-living adjustment for fiscal year 2027 takes effect.

In the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C., a household of four can receive up to $1,023 per month, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Why it matters: The adjustment increases the maximum food assistance available, although the amount each household receives will depend on its income, size, and applicable deductions.

SNAP Benefits Up to $1,841 per Month: New Amounts Starting October 1

For one person, the maximum monthly benefit will be $306, while a two-person household can receive up to $562. The maximum will be $808 for three people, $1,023 for four, $1,217 for five, and $1,463 for six.

Households of seven can receive up to $1,616, while for eight people the maximum will reach $1,841 per month.

The USDA also set the minimum benefit for eligible households of one or two people in the 48 states and D.C. at $25.

Will Your Family Receive $1,023? Not Everyone Gets the Maximum