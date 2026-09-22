DoorDash Settlement in New York: $131.5 Million Deal Could Pay 264,000 Workers

DoorDash has agreed to pay $131.5 million following a New York investigation into underpayments and delayed payments to delivery workers.

The agreement could benefit around 264,000 Dashers, according to the company, although this does not mean that everyone will receive the same amount.

Why it matters: The DoorDash settlement could return money to thousands of delivery workers and reinforces rules governing how much and when app-based workers in New York must be paid.

DoorDash acknowledged the errors: «In short, we messed up,» the company stated, as reported by NBC News.

How Much Money Will DoorDash Delivery Workers Receive?

Almost $115 million of the agreement is related to worker relief, while $16.7 million corresponds to penalties.

Within the amount for workers, $83 million relates to a dispute over how certain periods of on-call time should be calculated.

Another $12.3 million corresponds to payments that were omitted or arrived days or even weeks late.

DoorDash indicated that the median payment related to certain errors will be approximately $48, although the individual amount may vary.

The company attributed the problems to technical glitches, canceled or incomplete deliveries, orders with multiple stops, and routes that crossed city limits.