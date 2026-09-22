Dollar Exchange Rate Today: Mexico, Colombia and Dominican Republic on September 22

The dollar exchange rate remains virtually unchanged this Tuesday, September 22, in Mexico, according to data provided by Banxico.

In Colombia, the dollar continues to rise, while the Dominican Republic also records an increase compared with previous exchange rates.

Why it matters: A more expensive dollar can benefit those who receive remittances and exchange them for local currency, but it also raises the cost of purchases, travel, and payments made in US dollars.

Dollar Exchange Rate Today in Mexico, Colombia, and Dominican Republic

In Mexico, the FIX reference exchange rate from Banxico stands at 17.2203 pesos per dollar.

In the foreign exchange market, the US currency shows only a slight change and records the following values:

Purchase: $16.91

Sale: $17.46

At Banco Azteca, one of the most widely consulted banks for cash transactions, the dollar is quoted at: