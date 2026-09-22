Dollar Exchange Rate Today: Mexico, Colombia and Dominican Republic on September 22
Posted on09/22/26 at 10:58
The dollar exchange rate remains virtually unchanged this Tuesday, September 22, in Mexico, according to data provided by Banxico.
In Colombia, the dollar continues to rise, while the Dominican Republic also records an increase compared with previous exchange rates.
- Why it matters: A more expensive dollar can benefit those who receive remittances and exchange them for local currency, but it also raises the cost of purchases, travel, and payments made in US dollars.
Dollar Exchange Rate Today in Mexico, Colombia, and Dominican Republic
In Mexico, the FIX reference exchange rate from Banxico stands at 17.2203 pesos per dollar.
In the foreign exchange market, the US currency shows only a slight change and records the following values:
- Purchase: $16.91
- Sale: $17.46
At Banco Azteca, one of the most widely consulted banks for cash transactions, the dollar is quoted at:
- Purchase: $16.80
- Sale: $17.79
The dollar remains around 17.22 pesos in the reference rate, although the final price for consumers varies depending on the bank or establishment where they conduct the transaction.
Dollar Exchange Rate Continues to Rise in Colombia
In Colombia, the dollar maintains its upward trend during Tuesday’s session.
The official exchange rate stands at 3,203.771 Colombian pesos per dollar, according to the Banco de la República.
In the Bogotá foreign exchange market, the reference rates are:
- Purchase: $3.109
- Sale: $3.227
The increase can benefit those who receive remittances in dollars and convert them to Colombian pesos, as they may receive more local currency for each dollar exchanged.
On the other hand, those who need to buy dollars for travel, purchases, or international payments face a higher exchange rate.
Dollar in Dominican Republic Also Records an Increase
In the Dominican Republic, the dollar also moves higher during Tuesday’s session.
According to the latest data from the Central Bank, the US currency records the following exchange rates:
- Purchase: 59.17 Dominican pesos
- Sale: 59.46 Dominican pesos
The dollar is once again approaching 60 Dominican pesos, an important reference for households that receive remittances and consumers who make payments linked to the US currency.