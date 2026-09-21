California Gas Prices Top $6 as Record Diesel Costs Hit Household Budgets
Posted on09/21/26 at 11:30
Californians are facing another strain on their wallets: gasoline in California is above $6 per gallon and diesel prices are hovering near a record high.
The problem is no longer just about filling up the tank. Expensive fuel is putting pressure on family budgets, small businesses, and the cost of transporting goods.
- Why it matters: When diesel prices rise, truckers are not the only ones who pay more. Higher transportation costs can also put pressure on the price of food, deliveries, and other products.
California Gas Prices Over $6 Hit Family Budgets
Regular gasoline averages $6.1687 per gallon in California as of September 21, according to AAA, compared with $4.4786 nationally.
The difference is approximately $1.69 per gallon, while the California price has increased by almost 58 cents in just the last month.
- A year ago, regular gasoline averaged $4.6590 in the state. Since then, it has increased by around $1.51 per gallon, or 32%.
- In a hypothetical 15-gallon tank, filling up from empty now costs around $92.53, compared with approximately $69.89 a year ago.
Telemundo reported on the case of Rigoberto, who described how his spending has changed every time he visits a gas station.
“I used to fill up with $60. Now I put in $90,” he said.
California Diesel Prices Remain Near Record High
The situation is even more extreme with diesel. AAA reports an average of $8.4208 per gallon in California.
A day earlier, it reached $8.4244, the highest state average recorded by AAA. A year ago, diesel cost $5.1649, while just a month ago it averaged $7.0770.
- The price increase matters even for those who do not drive diesel vehicles because of diesel’s role in trucking and goods transportation.
- Higher fuel costs can increase distribution expenses for businesses, although that does not mean every increase is automatically passed on to consumers.
Why Are Gasoline Prices So High?
The California Energy Commission (CEC) identifies several factors behind the state’s historically high gas and diesel prices.
- California has a relatively isolated fuel market, requires a special gasoline blend, and adds taxes and costs associated with environmental programs.
- On top of this structural difference, current international oil instability linked to the conflict with Iran and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz is adding pressure.
Before the conflict, approximately 17% of the total crude oil used by California passed through that route, according to the CEC.
The impact is beginning to be felt beyond gas stations: Telemundo found consumers who are cutting back on personal expenses to reserve money for essential needs.
With gasoline above $6 and diesel around $8.42, every trip costs more, but the broader impact can be seen in how much money households have left for food, services, savings, and local spending.