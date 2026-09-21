California Gas Prices Top $6 as Record Diesel Costs Hit Household Budgets

Californians are facing another strain on their wallets: gasoline in California is above $6 per gallon and diesel prices are hovering near a record high.

The problem is no longer just about filling up the tank. Expensive fuel is putting pressure on family budgets, small businesses, and the cost of transporting goods.

Why it matters: When diesel prices rise, truckers are not the only ones who pay more. Higher transportation costs can also put pressure on the price of food, deliveries, and other products.

California Gas Prices Over $6 Hit Family Budgets

Regular gasoline averages $6.1687 per gallon in California as of September 21, according to AAA, compared with $4.4786 nationally.

The difference is approximately $1.69 per gallon, while the California price has increased by almost 58 cents in just the last month.

A year ago, regular gasoline averaged $4.6590 in the state. Since then, it has increased by around $1.51 per gallon, or 32%.

In a hypothetical 15-gallon tank, filling up from empty now costs around $92.53, compared with approximately $69.89 a year ago.

Telemundo reported on the case of Rigoberto, who described how his spending has changed every time he visits a gas station.