Georgia Gas Tax Suspension: How Much Could You Save Per Tank?
Posted on09/30/26 at 08:15
Georgia has temporarily suspended its state fuel tax as regular gas prices remain above $4 per gallon.
The measure took effect on Tuesday, September 29, and will remain in place until October 29, amid pressure linked to the conflict with Iran.
- Why it matters: the Georgia gas tax suspension could lower the cost of filling up, although it only offsets part of the sharp increase in fuel prices over the past year.
Georgia Suspends 33 Cents Per Gallon: Is It Enough?
The order by Governor Brian Kemp suspends approximately 33.3 cents per gallon of gasoline and 37.3 cents per gallon of diesel.
For a driver buying 15 gallons, the tax relief could amount to nearly $5 per tank. With 20 gallons, the savings would reach approximately $6.66.
However, that does not necessarily mean every station will immediately lower prices by exactly that amount. The state average was around $4.19 per gallon, according to AAA, compared with about $2.88 a year ago.
- This means filling a 15-gallon tank costs around $63, nearly $20 more than it did a year ago.
Diesel Prices Hit Farmers and Businesses Hard
The pressure is even greater for those who depend on diesel, including farmers, truckers, and small businesses in Georgia.
Diesel is around $6.25 per gallon, far above the approximately $3.54 recorded a year ago, according to AAA. With the 37.3-cent suspension, using 100 gallons would represent potential tax relief of $37.30.
- High diesel prices can also affect families through increased transportation costs for food and other goods.
The Tax Relief Comes at a Cost to Georgia
The suspended taxes normally fund state transportation and infrastructure projects. Georgia had already used this strategy earlier in 2026 in response to rising fuel prices associated with the conflict with Iran.
Kemp argues that the state is using its fiscal position to temporarily ease costs for workers and small businesses.
The big question is what happens after October 29 if prices remain high and the Georgia state tax is reinstated.