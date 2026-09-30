Georgia Gas Tax Suspension: How Much Could You Save Per Tank?

Georgia has temporarily suspended its state fuel tax as regular gas prices remain above $4 per gallon.

The measure took effect on Tuesday, September 29, and will remain in place until October 29, amid pressure linked to the conflict with Iran.

Why it matters: the Georgia gas tax suspension could lower the cost of filling up, although it only offsets part of the sharp increase in fuel prices over the past year.

Georgia Suspends 33 Cents Per Gallon: Is It Enough?

The order by Governor Brian Kemp suspends approximately 33.3 cents per gallon of gasoline and 37.3 cents per gallon of diesel.

For a driver buying 15 gallons, the tax relief could amount to nearly $5 per tank. With 20 gallons, the savings would reach approximately $6.66.

However, that does not necessarily mean every station will immediately lower prices by exactly that amount. The state average was around $4.19 per gallon, according to AAA, compared with about $2.88 a year ago.