If you buy your health insurance on your own, mark your calendar. The 2027 Obamacare open enrollment in the Health Insurance Marketplace will run from Sunday, November 1, 2026, to Friday, January 15, 2027, according to CuidadoDeSalud.gov, the federal government’s official website.

Those who want coverage starting January 1 must enroll or change plans by December 15 at the latest.

Outside this period, enrollment’s only possible if a qualifying life change occurs, so missing the deadline can mean going without insurance for a significant part of the year.

The Calendar

November 1: open enrollment begins. You can enroll, renew, or change your plan for 2027.

open enrollment begins. You can enroll, renew, or change your plan for 2027. December 15: deadline to have coverage starting January 1.

deadline to have coverage starting January 1. January 1: coverage begins for those who enrolled on time and paid their first premium.

coverage begins for those who enrolled on time and paid their first premium. January 15: open enrollment ends.

open enrollment ends. February 1: coverage begins for those who enrolled between December 16 and January 15 and paid their first premium.

If You Miss the Deadline

Between January 16 and October 31, you can only enroll if you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period, which occurs with certain life changes, such as moving, losing other insurance, getting married, or having a baby.

Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) are the exception: if you qualify, you can apply at any time of the year.

How to Prepare