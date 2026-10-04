2027 ACA Health Insurance: Open Enrollment Starts November 1; Key Dates to Remember
Posted on 10/04/26 at 16:32
If you buy your health insurance on your own, mark your calendar. The 2027 Obamacare open enrollment in the Health Insurance Marketplace will run from Sunday, November 1, 2026, to Friday, January 15, 2027, according to CuidadoDeSalud.gov, the federal government’s official website.
Those who want coverage starting January 1 must enroll or change plans by December 15 at the latest.
Outside this period, enrollment’s only possible if a qualifying life change occurs, so missing the deadline can mean going without insurance for a significant part of the year.
The Calendar
- November 1: open enrollment begins. You can enroll, renew, or change your plan for 2027.
- December 15: deadline to have coverage starting January 1.
- January 1: coverage begins for those who enrolled on time and paid their first premium.
- January 15: open enrollment ends.
- February 1: coverage begins for those who enrolled between December 16 and January 15 and paid their first premium.
If You Miss the Deadline
Between January 16 and October 31, you can only enroll if you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period, which occurs with certain life changes, such as moving, losing other insurance, getting married, or having a baby.
Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) are the exception: if you qualify, you can apply at any time of the year.
How to Prepare
- Calculate the income you expect all household members to have in 2027. The help you can receive to pay the premium depends on this figure.
- If you already have a Marketplace plan, update your application to reflect the changes you foresee for next year. Although the plan will renew automatically, its costs and benefits may change.
- Compare plans and prices on CuidadoDeSalud.gov.
Free Help
Official assistance is free. You can call the Marketplace Call Center at 1-800-318-2596 or find help near you on CuidadoDeSalud.gov. Some states have their own Marketplace; the federal site will direct you to your state’s.
Source: CuidadoDeSalud.gov (HealthCare.gov), Open Enrollment Dates and Deadlines. This information is general and does not replace advice on your specific case.