If you had IRS2Go on your phone, it’s no longer called that. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) launched the new IRS app, which replaces IRS2Go and adds more services to manage your taxes from your cell phone.

The application is free and is available in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

Why it matters: with tax season just a few months away, you’ll be able to check your refund, pay, or view IRS letters without calling or waiting in line. And since it’s October, Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the IRS reminds us that scammers also use fake apps and messages.

What can you do with the app?

By logging in securely, according to the IRS, you can:

Check the status of your refund and an amended return.

View the balance you owe, if you have one.

Make payments and view your payment history.

View some IRS notices and letters.

Access your tax records (transcripts).

Change some profile and communication preferences.

Get your Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN).

The IRS says it will be adding more features over time.

Do I need to download something new?

No, if you already used IRS2Go. If you have automatic updates enabled, the new app will arrive as a normal update.