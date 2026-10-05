IRS App Replaces IRS2Go: What You Can Do and How to Avoid Fake Apps
Posted on 10/05/26 at 10:31
If you had IRS2Go on your phone, it’s no longer called that. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) launched the new IRS app, which replaces IRS2Go and adds more services to manage your taxes from your cell phone.
- The application is free and is available in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.
Why it matters: with tax season just a few months away, you’ll be able to check your refund, pay, or view IRS letters without calling or waiting in line. And since it’s October, Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the IRS reminds us that scammers also use fake apps and messages.
What can you do with the app?
By logging in securely, according to the IRS, you can:
- Check the status of your refund and an amended return.
- View the balance you owe, if you have one.
- Make payments and view your payment history.
- View some IRS notices and letters.
- Access your tax records (transcripts).
- Change some profile and communication preferences.
- Get your Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN).
The IRS says it will be adding more features over time.
Do I need to download something new?
No, if you already used IRS2Go. If you have automatic updates enabled, the new app will arrive as a normal update.
Beware: the app does not replace IRS.gov or your online IRS account. For now, it only includes some functions for individual accounts, not business accounts. If your case is complicated, you still have help available by phone and in person.
The PIN that protects you from identity theft
The IP PIN is a six-digit number that prevents someone else from filing a federal tax return with your Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).
How to avoid fake apps and messages
- Download the app only from the App Store or Google Play, or from the links on IRS.gov. The IRS warns about apps that mimic the official one and ads or messages that claim to give you access to your account.
- The IRS normally contacts you by mail first. It only sends emails or text messages if you authorized it, and never communicates through social media.
- The IRS will never call you to demand immediate payment, threaten you with arrest, or tell you that you have a pending refund.
- Use different and strong passwords, enable two-factor verification, and avoid accessing your financial accounts from public Wi-Fi networks.
If you receive a suspicious message claiming to be from the IRS, don’t open any links. You can report it on IRS.gov/SubmitATip.
Sources: IRS, release IR-2026-114 of September 25, 2026 and IRS, release IR-2026-119 of October 2, 2026.