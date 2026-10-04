An «IRS» call threatening to arrest you. A «Social Security» message claiming your number has been suspended. These are common scams, and according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), they almost always share four signs.

If you recognize any of them, hang up or don’t respond, and contact the agency yourself to verify.

Scammers are after your savings and personal data, and they often resort to threats of arrest or deportation to intimidate you.

The 4 Red Flags

They pose as someone trustworthy. They claim to be calling from Social Security, the IRS, or Medicare, a utility or tech company, or a charity. They may spoof the caller ID, so the name and number you see may be fake. They talk about a problem or a prize. You owe money, you have a government issue, a family member had an emergency, or you won a contest, but you have to pay a fee to claim it. They pressure you to act immediately. They ask you not to hang up or threaten to arrest you, sue you, suspend your license, or deport you. They demand payment in a specific way. With cryptocurrencies, MoneyGram or Western Union wire transfers, payment apps, or gift cards. Sometimes they send you a check that turns out to be fake and ask you to send them part of the money back.

How to Protect Yourself

Don’t share your personal or financial information if someone asks you out of the blue. Legitimate organizations don’t call or email to ask for your Social Security or bank account number.

if someone asks you out of the blue. Legitimate organizations don’t call or email to ask for your Social Security or bank account number. Don’t open links in the message. Look up the official phone number or website on your own; don’t call the number they gave you.

in the message. Look up the official phone number or website on your own; don’t call the number they gave you. Don’t let them rush you. A legitimate business gives you time to decide.

A legitimate business gives you time to decide. Never pay someone who insists on cryptocurrencies, wire transfers, payment apps, or gift cards.

who insists on cryptocurrencies, wire transfers, payment apps, or gift cards. Consult with someone you trust before doing anything. Telling a family member or friend about it can help you see the scam.

before doing anything. Telling a family member or friend about it can help you see the scam. Block unwanted calls and text messages.

Where to Report

If you were a victim of a scam or think you’ve detected one, report it to the FTC at ReporteFraude.ftc.gov.